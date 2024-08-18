C’garh Congress MLA Devendra Yadav arrested in Balodabazar riot case

Raipur: Chhattisgarh police have arrested Congress MLA Devendra Yadav in connection with the June 10 Balodabazar Satnami community riot case, a senior police official said on Sunday. Devendra Yadav waves a flag and a book of constitution following his arrest on Saturday (Twitter Photo)

Balodabazar superintendent of police (SP) Vijay Agrawal said that Yadav, an MLA from Bhilai Nagar constituency, was brought to the Kotwali police station on Saturday evening after he did not turn up to record statements despite police three police summons post-incident.

“Yadav was arrested and produced in court on Saturday night, after which the court sent him for judicial remand till August 20,” said Agarwal, talking to the media.

Yadav, in a brief statement to the media, said that Congress workers are falsely implicated in the case of riots, and he did appear in front of police for questioning.

The Balodabazar unit of Chhattisgarh police reached Devendra Yadav’s house on Saturday morning, but it was evening by the time the proceedings were completed.

In connection with the riot, police have registered a case under sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), 120B (criminal conspiracy), 147 (punishment for rioting), 186 (voluntary obstruction of a public servant from performing their duties), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty), 307 (attempt to murder), and others of the India Penal Code and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984.

On Saturday, following his arrest, Yadav’s supporters, along with the state Congress chief Deepak Baij, also reached the MLA’s house in large numbers and raised slogans on Saturday.

Former chief minister Bhupesh Baghel termed Yadav’s arrest as a political vendetta and asked police not to act on political pressure.

“The role of the government and police in the entire incident is suspicious. No member of the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) was either questioned or arrested, despite the alleged role of its former MLA Sanam Jangde surfaced in the incident,” Baghel alleged.

“The arrest of Devendra Yadav is purely out of political malice, and we oppose it…We will take legal suggestions and decide accordingly the future course of action,” Baghel added.

On May 15, unidentified persons vandalized ‘jaitkham’ or ‘victory pillar’, a sacred symbol worshiped by the Satnami community, near the holy Amar Gufa at Giroudpuri Dham in the Balodabazar-Bhatapara district. Police subsequently arrested three persons in connection with the incident.

In protest against the incident, the community called for a demonstration at Dussehra Maidan Balodabazar on June 10 and also a ‘gherao’ at the collector’s office.

During the protest that turned violent, more than 100 vehicles, including four-wheelers and two-wheelers, and a government building were torched at the composite district office premises. Meanwhile, around 50 police personnel sustained injuries in stone-pelting. The state government claimed that Rs.12 crore of property was damaged in the violent protest.

Chhattisgarh police had arrested more than 200 people, including the leaders of the Satnami community along with a leader of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), Congress’ student body in the same case.

The influential Satnami community, founded by medieval-era social reformer Baba Guru Ghasidas, represents the largest Scheduled Caste group in Chhattisgarh. The population of Satnami’s in the state is around 12 per cent, and they are mainly found in the northern plains of Chhattisgarh.