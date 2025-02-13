Chacko resigns as Kerala chief of NCP (SP) amid strife in party

PC Chacko, state chief of the Sharad Pawar-led faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Kerala, tendered his resignation from the post on Wednesday, sources said. PC Chacko

Chacko’s resignation comes on the heels of internal strife within the NCP faction in Kerala particularly over the ministership of party leader AK Saseendran, a source said. Saseendran is currently the forest minister in the CPM-led LDF cabinet.

The NCP (SP) has two MLAs in the state Assembly — Saseendran and Thomas K Thomas. At the end of two-and-a-half years of the LDF government, Chacko wanted Saseendran to be replaced by Thomas as minister. Saseendran has publicly said that he is open to pave the way for Thomas if chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan agrees to it. However, despite multiple rounds of talks between the NCP leadership and the LDF, CM Vijayan did not agree to Thomas entering the cabinet in the place of Saseendran citing some corruption allegations against the former.

Party leaders say the disagreements over the ministership compelled Chacko to resign from the post. His resignation has not been accepted by the party leadership though.

Chacko joined the NCP (SP) in 2021 on the eve of the assembly elections in Kerala after leaving the Congress.

Chacko, while being in the Congress, has been an MLA and MP multiple times from Kerala.