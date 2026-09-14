Chai, hugs, handshakes: Unseen clips of PM Modi interacting with world leaders at BRICS Summit

The recently concluded BRICS summit in New Delhi saw a host of world leaders gathered at one place, interacting, hugging, and sharing smiles over the last two days. While the official portraits and photographs captured at the summit are carefully curated, discussions are held at designated slots and times and diplomacy takes over at such global events, much more goes behind the scenes where the world leaders let loose and greet each other with warmth and share several candid moments.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seen sitting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, as they seemingly sip tea together while engaged in a conversation. (Handout)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

One such video from the summit has surfaced, showing leaders from across the world coming together and interacting with each other in unseen clips from Bharat Mandapam.

In the video, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seen sitting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, as all three of them seemingly sip tea together while engaged in a conversation.

Deep Dive What diplomatic achievements emerged from the BRICS Summit 2026 in New Delhi? The BRICS Summit 2026 showcased India's ability to convene diverse countries, facilitating discussions on peace, security, technology, and a more representative international order amidst global tensions. Why did the interactions between Modi, Putin, and Xi Jinping become significant during the summit? Their interactions highlighted the potential for unity among major powers, with moments of warmth and camaraderie suggesting a willingness to engage despite geopolitical tensions. How did India's hosting of the BRICS Summit impact its diplomatic standing in the global arena? India's hosting strengthened its role as a facilitator of dialogue among rival nations, reinforcing its strategic multi-alignment approach while advocating for the interests of the Global South.

Also read: India-Russia-China bonhomie on display at BRICS: What the Modi-Xi-Putin group photos reveal

In another clip of the montage, Modi is seen interacting with United Nations general secretary António Guterres, WHO director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus along with other dignitaries.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} He is also seen showing the world leaders around the Summit venue and taking glimpses of cultural elements present there, included a rangoli, paintings and more. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He is also seen showing the world leaders around the Summit venue and taking glimpses of cultural elements present there, included a rangoli, paintings and more. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Modi and Putin also take an elevator together, with their security entourage standing closely behind them.

Also read: Xi's open-source AI pitch: A reminder of why Delhi endorses a third way forward

Apart from Modi, the world leaders are also seen interacting amongst themselves, sharing smiles, handshakes, hugs, and several candid moments as New Delhi became one the world's most important, sensitive, and seen diplomatic location over the weekend.

Take a look at the video here:

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

China, Russia back India, Brazil’s aspirations for greater UN role

As BRICS member countries adopted the New Delhi Declaration 2026 on Saturday amid the ongoing summit, the members backed the aspirations of India and Brazil to play a greater role in the United Nations, including its Security Council.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also read: Meet Sidharth Babu, the Indian diplomat seen beside Modi, Xi and Putin at BRICS

The declaration, adopted at the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, said China and Russia, as permanent members of the UN Security Council, reiterated their support for the aspirations of Brazil and India to play a greater role in the UN, including its Security Council.

The BRICS leaders also reaffirmed their commitment to reforming the UN Security Council to make it more democratic, representative, effective and efficient, with greater representation for developing countries.