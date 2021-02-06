Chakka Jam: PAC, paramilitary forces deployed at state, national highways in UP
About 144 UP-PAC companies, six paramilitary companies, along with senior officers, have been deployed at the state and national highways and everything is being recorded in the wake of 'chakka jam' call by the farmer unions who were protesting against the farm laws for over two months at the national capital's border, said Prashant Kumar, Additional Director General (ADG) Law and Order in Uttar Pradesh.
"About 144 UP-PAC companies, six paramilitary companies along with senior officers have been deployed at state and national highways. We have imposed sector/zonal schemes. There is foot patrolling, drones, and everything is being recorded," said Kumar.
"UP Police and administration have maintained security since farmers' protest began. We have got support from farmer organisations, with their cooperation and our effort no untoward incident has happened so far. Today also we have deployed adequate security force," he added.
A pan-India 'chakka jam' call has been given by farmers from 12 pm to 3:00.
Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IRCTC launches its online bus booking services
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Some people are spreading confusion among farmers about MSP: Shekhawat
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India registers record of 20 crore total Covid-19 tests till date
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'How can a democratic govt act like this?': Congress MP KC Venugopal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Differently abled, but with an indomitable will
- Anant Vaishya of BR Ambedkar University, Kanpur has navigated all obstacles to develop an application ‘Gud Ka Saathi’ for sugarcane farmers.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Idli seller killed by 3 customers after argument over ₹20 in Thane
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nafed to buy 2L MT maize, 60K MT pulses in Bihar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre has 'time' till October 2 to repeal farm laws, says BKU's Rakesh Tikait
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
My goal to give job opportunities to 80% J&K youth in 5 years: LG
- L-G Manoj Sinha said that the youth is the most aware being on this planet with the potential to awaken humanity and it has a duty to persuade errant youth lost in conflicts world over to come back to mainstream.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chakka Jam: PAC, paramilitary forces deployed at state, national highways in UP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chakka Jam: Internet suspended again at Singhu, Tikri, Ghazipur
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Soaking wet, sharing cup of tea: Bear Grylls posts ‘favourite’ pic with PM Modi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Andhra poll panel chief orders minister’s house arrest for threatening officials
- The SEC directed that during confinement in his house, the minister would not be given access to media to ensure that he doesn't make possible inciteful utterances that will have an adverse impact on the ongoing panchayat elections in Andhra Pradesh.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nine rounds of military talks held with China, talks to continue: S Jaishankar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'No visible expression on ground': Jaishankar on India-China talks
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox