Uttarakhand glacier burst: Toll climbs to 10, 153 still missing
Rescue operations by personnel of state disaster response force, national disaster response force, army, and Indo-Tibetan Border Police resumed on Monday morning
By Kalyan Das
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 10:26 AM IST
Rescue workers resume operations at Tapovan on Monday morning. (HT Photo)

Three more bodies were recovered in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand on Monday morning, taking the total death count so far to 10 in the glacier burst that damaged two dams, Rishi Ganga and Dhauli Ganga. About 153 people are still feared missing, said officials.

Till Sunday evening, rescue workers comprising personnel of state disaster response force, national disaster response force, army and Indo-Tibetan Border Police had recovered seven bodies and rescued 12 people from the Dhauli Ganga hydel power project in Tapovan area.

The director general of police, Ashok Kumar, who is monitoring the rescue work at Tapovan, said, “Today morning, we resumed the rescue work by trying to open one big tunnel in the dam site where over 100 workers are feared trapped in the muck.”

“Three bodies have been recovered so far and about 153 are still missing. Till Sunday evening, we were able to clear the muck up to 150m but couldn’t go any further. Today morning, after resuming the rescue work there, we are trying to dig up more using heavy machines,” said Kumar.

