Champai Soren resigns as Jharkhand CM, Hemant Soren stakes claim to form govt

Champai Soren on Wednesday tendered his resignation as Jharkhand chief minister to the governor. Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) executive president Hemant Soren staked a claim to form the government.



“A few days ago, I was made the Chief Minister and I got the responsibility of the state. After Hemant Soren was back, our alliance took this decision and we chose Hemant Soren as our leader. Now, I have resigned from the post of Chief Minister,” Champai Soren told reporters after stepping down from the post.



The 67-year-old JMM leader was sworn in as the chief minister on February 2, this after Hemant Soren had to resign ahead of being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an alleged land scam case. Hemant Soren and Champai Soren with Jharkhand governor CP Radhakrishnan(X/ANI)

Hemant Soren was released from jail on June 28 after nearly five months, as the Jharkhand high court granted him bail in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam.



“The CM (Champai Soren) has told you everything...We will tell you everything in detail. We have followed all procedures,” Hemant Soren told reporters after he met the governor to stake claim for forming the government in the state.



After released from the jail after five months, Hemant Soren had claimed he is a victim of conspiracy.



"I was falsely implicated. A conspiracy was hatched against me and I was forced to spend five months in jail. I respect the judiciary. The court delivered its order and I am out (on bail). But the judicial process is long," he added.



“Though the conduct of the petitioner has been sought to be highlighted by the Enforcement Directorate on account of the First Information Report instituted by the petitioner against the officials of the ED but on an overall conspectus of the case, there is no likelihood of the petitioner committing a similar nature of offence,” the Jharkhand high court had stated.



Soren had been summoned multiple times by the ED before being questioned at his residence and subsequently arrested on January 31.