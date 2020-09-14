Chanda Kochhar’s husband Deepak tests positive for Covid-19, admitted to Delhi hospital

india

Former ICICI Bank MD-CEO Chanda Kochhar’s husband Deepak Kochhar, who was arrested on September 7 in connection with money laundering case, tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday.

Deepak Kochhar has been admitted to AIIMS hospital in Delhi.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Deepak Kochhar in connection with its money laundering investigation against him and his wife Chanda Kochhar and companies run by them.

Chanda Kochhar has been informed about her husband testing positive for Covid, Officials familiar with the development said. The team interrogating him since Tuesday has been sent to quarantine.

Mumbai court had remanded Deepak in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate till September 19 in a money laundering case.

Deepak Kochhar’s wife, Chanda is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and ED for alleged corruption and money laundering charges.

An investigation is on against Chanda for alleged irregularities in the granting of loans to the Videocon Group.