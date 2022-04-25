Chandigarh re-imposes mask mandate in schools, offices, cinema halls

The Chandigarh administration on Monday made wearing face masks compulsory in closed spaces, including schools, offices and cinema halls as several states are reporting a sudden surge in Covid-19 cases. According to the latest order, the violators will be fined ₹500. At least nine people had tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday as well as on Monday -- the highest since March 12.

Union territory's adviser Dharam Pal in a notice said that “wearing of face mask shall be compulsory in the closed environment like: public transport (buses, taxis, auto-rickshaws); cinema halls; shopping malls; departmental stores; shops; all educational institutions like colleges, schools, coaching centres, library; all government and private offices; and all types of indoor gatherings".

The notice also mentioned that a ₹500 fine will be imposed on the violators and that the non-payment will lead to a chargeable offence under section 188 of the IPC (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant).

The UT adviser also conducted a high-level review meeting on Monday. The administration directed the education department to restrict physical entry to all the unvaccinated students in the age group of 12 to 18 years from May 4. Chandigarh, so far, has vaccinated 55 per cent of children in the age group of 15-17 years, while 39 per cent have been vaccinated in the age group of 12 to 14 years.

India on Monday reported 2,541 cases in the last 24 hours - the third straight day that the country reported more than 2,500 daily cases. At least 30 deaths have been recorded in the last 24 hours according to the data shared by the union health ministry. The daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.84 per cent and the weekly positivity rate as 0.54 per cent.

