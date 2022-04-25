As India sees slight drop in daily Covid cases, here are top latest updates

India on Monday reported a slight dip in daily coronavirus infections. The country registered 2,541 cases in the last 24 hours. It was for the third straight day that the country reported more than 2,500 daily cases. At least 30 people succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours according to the data shared by the union health ministry.



Here are the top 7 updates on the covid-19 situation in the country.



1. With an addition of 649 new cases, India's active case tally now stands at 16,522. The active cases in the country have increased by 0.04 per cent in the last 24 hours.

2. The deaths on Monday are slightly lesser than that on Sunday, which saw 44 fatalities due to the contagious virus. The total covid-19 deaths now stand at a little over 5.22 lakh as per government data.



3. Delhi's coronavirus tally witnessed a slight dip but continued to cross the 1,000 mark for the third straight day. The national capital reported 1,083 cases in the last 24 hours and one fatality.



4. The daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.84 per cent and the weekly positivity rate as 0.54 per cent, according to the ministry. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,25,21,341, while the case fatality rate was 1.21 per cent.



5. Maharashtra on Sunday reported 144 fresh COVID-19 cases and two deaths, taking the tally of infections to 78,76,841 and the death toll to 1,47,834, a health official told PTI. Both the fatalities were reported from Pune city. Mumbai reported 73 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours.



6. The southern states reported a surge in covid-19 cases. Tamil Nadu logged 52 new cases which included three people who had returned from abroad, PTI reported. Chennai accounted for the majority of new coronavirus infections with 34, followed by Chengalpet with five, while Pudukottai and Tiruvallur recorded two each.



7. The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 187.71 crore.





