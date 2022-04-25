Home / India News / As India sees slight drop in daily Covid cases, here are top latest updates
india news

As India sees slight drop in daily Covid cases, here are top latest updates

Covid-19 India update: Delhi, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu have registered significant spikes in the last 24 hours. 
India registered 2,541 cases in the last 24 hours.(HT File)
India registered 2,541 cases in the last 24 hours.(HT File)
Published on Apr 25, 2022 09:45 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash

India on Monday reported a slight dip in daily coronavirus infections. The country registered 2,541 cases in the last 24 hours. It was for the third straight day that the country reported more than 2,500 daily cases. At least 30 people succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours according to the data shared by the union health ministry. 

Here are the top 7 updates on the covid-19 situation in the country. 

1. With an addition of 649 new cases, India's active case tally now stands at 16,522. The active cases in the country have increased by 0.04 per cent in the last 24 hours. 

2. The deaths on Monday are slightly lesser than that on Sunday, which saw 44 fatalities due to the contagious virus. The total covid-19 deaths now stand at a little over 5.22 lakh as per government data.

3. Delhi's coronavirus tally witnessed a slight dip but continued to cross the 1,000 mark for the third straight day. The national capital reported 1,083 cases in the last 24 hours and one fatality. 

4. The daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.84 per cent and the weekly positivity rate as 0.54 per cent, according to the ministry. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,25,21,341, while the case fatality rate was 1.21 per cent.

5. Maharashtra on Sunday reported 144 fresh COVID-19 cases and two deaths, taking the tally of infections to 78,76,841 and the death toll to 1,47,834, a health official told PTI. Both the fatalities were reported from Pune city. Mumbai reported 73 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours.

6. The southern states reported a surge in covid-19 cases. Tamil Nadu logged 52 new cases which included three people who had returned from abroad, PTI reported. Chennai accounted for the majority of new coronavirus infections with 34, followed by Chengalpet with five, while Pudukottai and Tiruvallur recorded two each.

7. The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 187.71 crore.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
india covid 19 tally covid-19 covid 19 tracker + 1 more
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 25, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out