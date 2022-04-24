Delhi sees slight dip in new Covid cases but crosses 1,000-mark for third straight day
Delhi on Sunday registered 1,083 fresh coronavirus cases and one death in the last 24 hours, the city health bulletin data shows. The positivity rate stood at 4.48 per cent. On Saturday, the national capital added 1,094 infections and two deaths. There are 107 Covid-19 patients admitted to hospitals in Delhi at present, while 2812 are recuperating in home isolation. Of the 9,379 beds available for Covid patients in various hospitals, just 107 (1.14%) are occupied, as per the data.
The city had recorded 1,042 cases on Friday and two deaths, this came at a time when 99 per cent of all hospital beds reserved to treat covid patients were vacant.
With Sunday's tally, the total number of positive cases has now risen to more than 18.76 lakh. The total fatalities due to the virus stand at 26,167.
In the wake of rising cases, the Delhi government recently issued an order directing authorities to impose a fine of ₹500 on people not wearing masks at public places. The decision to re-introduce fines was taken at the Delhi Disaster Management Authority meeting on Thursday under lieutenant governor Anil Baijal.
As several parts of India continues to witness a surge in the covid-19 cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be chairing a meeting to assess the situation with Chief Ministers on April 27.
Apart from the Prime Minister and senior officials of the Prime Minister's Office, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and officials from their respective Ministries are likely to attend the meeting.
The national capital has also started administering the precautionary doses to individuals between 18 and 59 years free of cost at all government vaccination centres.
-
MPSC aspirant assaulted for resisting mobile theft in Chinchwad
PUNE The Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Sunday booked three people for assaulting a state civil services exam aspirant, who was collecting books from Kharmate's previous accommodation in Chinchwad on Friday evening. A complaint in the matter was lodged by the injured man, Ramesh Narayan Kharmate, 28, a resident of Malwadi in Talegaon Dabhade and a native of Pathardi in Ahmednagar. The complainant has reportedly sustained severe head injury.
-
Fire breaks out at godown at Delhi's Sabzi Mandi railway station
A major fire broke out in a railway godown at Sabzi Mandi near Pratap Nagar Metro Station in New Delhi on Sunday evening. A total of 14 fire engines rushed to the spot to put the blaze under control. The fire has been brought under control, according to news agency ANI.
-
UP aims at transgender welfare scheme; proposes voluntary registration
The Social Welfare Ministry of Uttar Pradesh has proposed a first of its kind voluntary registration for transgender people in the state, aimed at devising welfare measures for the marginalised community, according to official sources. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had on April 18 directed state government officials to carry forward welfare measures for transgender people. During his first tenure as chief minister, Adityanath had in 2021 formed the Transgender Welfare Board.
-
Labourer arrested for killing man over alcohol money
PUNE A labourer was remanded to custody of Pune police by a local court on Sunday for killing another person over issue of demanding money for alcohol. The deceased man was identified Sanjaykumar Srisurajprasad Choudhury, 28, a resident of Jadhav vasti area of Wagholi, Pune and a native of Jalaun, Uttar Pradesh. The arrested man was identified as a labourer who lives in Wagholi area, 31, Sagar Balu Mohite.
-
New retention wall at Ambil Odha might create flood risk
PUNE While the Pune Municipal Corporation has built a new retention wall with five doors at the Ambil Odha sangam point at the backside of Peshwe lake in Katraj area, local residents have claimed that the wall has been built unscientifically and has created the risk of flooding nearby residential areas. Since the last three years, flash floods have been regularly taking place near Ambil Odha starting from Katraj, Sukhsagar nagar, Padmavati and Sahakarnagar areas.
