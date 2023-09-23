Chandrababu Naidu moves SC to quash skill scam case; CID begins grilling him

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday moved the Supreme Court challenging the state high court’s order dismissing his petition to quash a case filed by the Crime Investigation Department (CID) in the alleged multi-crore skill development corporation scam, a party spokesperson said.

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu at a court on September 11 after his arrest in the alleged Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation scam. (PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On behalf of Naidu, his counsels filed a special leave petition (SLP) in the Supreme Court.

“The SLP is expected to come up for hearing in a day or two,” TDP official spokesperson N Vijaya Kumar said.

Meanwhile, a team of CID officials began their interrogation of Naidu in the skill development corporation scam case at the Rajahmundry central prison, where he has been on judicial remand since September 11, people familiar with the matter said.

On Friday, the special court for anti-corruption bureau cases in Vijayawada granted two days’ police custody of the TDP president. The court also extended the judicial remand of Naidu.

The court allowed a team of nine senior officials from the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the CID, accompanied by six more junior police officers, one professional videographer and two official mediators to participate in the interrogation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The team, led by deputy superintendent of police M Dhanunjayudu began the questioning of Naidu at the conference hall of the jail.

On behalf of Naidu, senior advocate and former advocate general of the state Dammalapati Srinivas was allowed to be present in the hall when the TDP chief was being grilled. The court clearly told the authorities that they should not subject Naidu to any third-degree treatment.

Naidu was given a five-minute break for every hour, so that he could consult his lawyer. The jail authorities made all arrangements, including medicines and ambulance service, in case the TDP chief suffered any medical emergency due to stress during the interrogation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON