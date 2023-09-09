Chandrababu Naidu of TDP arrested by Andhra Pradesh Police in skill development case

N Chandrababu Naidu, Telugu Desam Party president and former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, was arrested by the Nandyal Police in the early hours of Saturday, a party spokesperson said.

Criminal Investigation Department (CID) serves an arrest warrant to TDP chief and former Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A large contingent of the police led by Nandyal range DIG Raghurami Reddy and the Crime Investigation Department (CID) swooped on the camp of Naidu at RK Function Hall in the town around 3am to take him into custody. He was taking a rest in his caravan at that time.

However, the police faced stiff resistance from the TDP cadres who gathered there in large numbers. Even the SPG forces guarding Naidu did not allow the cops, saying they could not allow anybody to reach Naidu till 5.30am as per the rules.

Finally, around 6am, the police knocked on the doors of Naidu's vehicle, brought him down and arrested him.

The DIG told him that he was being arrested in the AP Skill Development Corporation scam, in which he is accused No. 1. A notice to that effect was handed over to him.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After initial resistance, Naidu was taken into the vehicle. He is being shifted to Vijayawada.

As per the notice issued under Section 50 (1) (2) of Criminal Procedure Code, the cops informed Naidu that he was being arrested under Sections 120(8), 166, 167, 418, 420, 465, 468, 471, 409, 201, 109 rw 34 & 37 IPC and other sections of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

Stating that it is a non-bailable offence, the notice said he cannot be released on bail. "You may seek bail through court only," the notice served by CID deputy superintendent of police M Dhanunjayudu, said.

Further details are awaited.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON