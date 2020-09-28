Chandrababu Naidu told to move out of riverfront Amaravati bungalow, served notice

india

Updated: Sep 28, 2020 19:01 IST

For the second consecutive year, the residence of Telugu Desam Party president and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on the Krishna riverfront at Vundavalli in Amaravati is facing a submergence threat due to heavy inflow into the river from upstream.

As a result, the Krishna district administration on Sunday night served a notice to Naidu to move out of the bungalow to a safer place by Monday when the river would receive more water. The authorities pasted the notice on the gates of his residence.

Apart from Naidu, 32 others whose residences and properties were located on the banks of the Krishna River were also served notices.

According to state relief commissioner Kanna Babu, around six lakh cusecs of flood water is expected to reach Prakasam barrage in Vijayawada, which is likely to inundate all the residences along the flood bank located hardly two kilometres away from the barrage.

However, Naidu, along with his family members, had already left for Hyderabad on Friday itself. The bungalow was originally a guest house constructed by prominent realtor Lingamaneni Ramesh who leased it to Naidu in 2015. Since then, Naidu had been using it as his official bungalow.

In June 2019, the newly-formed Jagan Mohan Reddy government served eviction and demolition notice to Ramesh, stating that it was an unauthorized construction falling within 100 metres of the riverbank. The building has so far escaped demolition after the owner moved the high court against the government’s notice.

YSR Congress party on Monday demanded that the TDP chief vacate his riverfront residence at least now, in view of the flood threat. “Krishna River is in spate due to floods. At least now, you should respect the law of the land and move out of the guest house. In the past, you might have got protection from the courts and tried to stall the government. But floods won’t spare you or protect your house from inundation,” senior YSRC leader and advisor to the chief minister Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy tweeted.