‘Big step forward in space exploration’: Putin on India's Chandrayaan 3 landing

Russian president Vladimir Putin on Wednesday congratulated India on the successful moon landing of the Chandrayaan 3 mission.

Russian president Vladimir Putin.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Please, accept my heartfelt congratulations on the occasion of the successful landing of the Indian space station Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon near its South Pole. This is a big step forward in space exploration and certainly a testament to the impressive progress made by India in the area of science and technology”, Kremlin quoted Putin's message to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Chandrayaan 3 landing : LIVE updates“Kindly convey my sincere congratulations and best wishes for new achievements to the leadership and staff of the Indian Space Research Organization”, Putin added. India became the fourth country after US, erstwhile Soviet Union and China to achieve the soft landing on moon. It became the first country to touch down on the south pole of the lunar surface, just days after Russian Luna 25 had crashed into it after spinning out of control. The Russian spacecraft was aiming to be the first ever to make a soft landing on the lunar south pole.Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, congratulated India on becoming the first country to land a spacecraft on the lunar south pole, which has difficult terrain.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Congratulations to our friends in India for the successful landing on the moon. Nations are built through perseverance, India continues to make history," he said in a message posted on his account on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Nepalese Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' also congratulated his Indian counterpart on the success of Chandrayan-3.

"I congratulate Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji and ISRO team of India on successful landing of Chandrayan-3 on the surface of the moon today and the unleashing of a historic achievement in science and space technology," he said in a post on X.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail