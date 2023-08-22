Chandrayaan-3 Live Updates: Soft landing scheduled at 6.04 pm tomorrow, Lander Module now 25 km away from Moon
Chandrayaan-3 Live Updates: ISRO will livestream the soft landing from 5.20pm on Wednesday, as the scheduled time for the landing is 6.04 pm.
Chandrayaan-3 Live Updates: The highly anticipated landing time of India's third edition of the lunar mission series is less than 48 hours away – scheduled for Wednesday at 6.04 pm. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has also announced that a live telecast is planned for the event, starting at 5.20 pm on that day.
On Monday, Chandrayaan-3's Lander Module established two-way communication with the already present Chandrayaan-2's orbiter – the second edition of the lunar mission series, launched in 2019 for the purpose of achieving a ‘soft landing’ on the Moon's south pole. However, it could not successfully touch down on the lunar surface and lost communication after reaching an altitude as close as 2.1 km.
Meanwhile, a senior ISRO scientist was quoted by a news agency ANI on Monday, saying, “If any factors appear to be unfavourable, then we will postpone the module's landing on the Moon to August 27.”
- Tue, 22 Aug 2023 07:30 AM
Take a look at India's lunar mission series
The current mission is the third edition of lunar exploration series by India and the previous one – Chandrayaan-2 – was launched in 2019. Take a look at what happened to these spacecrafts now:
- India's lunar exploration program began in 2008 when the first edition of the mission – Chandrayaan-1 – was launched. It orbited the Moon at a height of 100 km from the lunar surface, conducting chemical, mineralogical, and photo-geologic mapping of the Moon. Later, on August 29, 2009, Chandrayaan-1 lost communication.
- The second edition of the Moon mission series was launched in 2019 with much more complex expectations than the previous one, aiming to place it on the south pole of the Moon. However after completing all the orbiting and de-orbiting manoeuvres, Chandrayaan-2's lander Vikaram lost contact with the ground stations.
- Tue, 22 Aug 2023 07:09 AM
Have you seen latest Moon images released by Lander Module? If not, you can do so now!
The latest images of the Moon's surface were released by the Lander Module ahead of the soft landing. On Monday, ISRO took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the images.
“Here are the images of Lunar far side area captured by the Lander Hazard Detection and Avoidance Camera (LHDAC). This camera that assists in locating a safe landing area -- without boulders or deep trenches -- during the descent,” the ISRO wrote on X.
- Tue, 22 Aug 2023 06:57 AM
ISRO has already released livestreaming link to witness 'soft-landing' on Moon
It will go LIVE from 5.20 pm on Wednesday – the scheduled landing date – while the touchdown is expected at around 6.04 pm.
- Tue, 22 Aug 2023 06:43 AM
How many 'hurdles' this lunar mission overcame so far? Check here
Almost all the major steps – what we can say as 'hurdles' – has been completed by this edition of our lunar mission. The next and only step is to comformably land on the Moon, that too on the south pole! A look back at all these steps:
- July 14: LVM3 M4 vehicle successfully launched Chandrayaan-3 into orbit. Chandrayaan-3, in its precise orbit, began its journey to the Moon.
- July 15: The first orbit-raising maneuver (Earthbound firing-1) successfully performed at ISTRAC/ISRO, Bengaluru. Spacecraft was in 41762 km x 173 km orbit.
- August 1: The spacecraft was inserted into the translunar orbit. The orbit achieved was 288 km x 369328 km. Lunar-Orbit Insertion (LOI) was planned for August 5.
- August 5: Chandrayaan-3 successfully inserted into the lunar orbit. The orbit achieved was 164 km x 18074 km, as intended.
- August 17: Lander Module (LM) was successfully separated from the Propulsion Module (PM).
- Tue, 22 Aug 2023 06:30 AM
Meet the men behind India's third moon mission
Coutndown for a soft landing on Moon's south pole has already begun and if everything goes as per the plan, India will be the first country to achieve this and the fourth country to ever land on the lunar surface. Eager to meet those key scientists behind this historic space mission? Here we go…
- ISRO chairman S Somnath: He took the charge of Indian space agency in January, 2022 before which he was the director of VSCC & Liquid Propulsion Centre. Other upcoming bigger missions under Somnath are Aditya-L1 (to explore Sun) and Gaganyaan (India's first manned mission)
- Chandrayaan-3 Project Director P Veeramuthuvel: Took charge of Chandrayaan-3 in 2019 and played an important role in the Chandrayaan-2 mission. He is an alumnus of IIT Madras.
- Director of VSSC S Unnikrisnan Nair: His team is incharge of key functions of Chandrayaan-3 mission and Vehical Mark III rocket was developed by Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre Thiruvananthapuram.
- Director of U R Rao Satellite Centre: URSC creates all satellites for ISRO and he took charge of it in June 2021.
- Tue, 22 Aug 2023 06:11 AM
ISRO to livestream historic soft-landing, Lander Module now 25 km away from Moon
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has planned to livestream the soft-landing of the Chandrayaan-3's Lander Module on the south pole of Moon, a tough terrain to achieve. The live telecast will begin at 5.20 pm on Wednesday.

India's third lunar mission is moving further closer to the Moon's surface which is now at 25 km away as on Sunday, according to ISRO's update.
India's third lunar mission is moving further closer to the Moon's surface which is now at 25 km away as on Sunday, according to ISRO's update.