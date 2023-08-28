Chandrayaan 3: Pragyan rover encounters 4-metre diameter crater on moon

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Monday said that the Chandrayaan-3's Pragyaan rover came across a 4-meter diameter crater positioned 3 meters ahead of its location on the lunar surface.

ISRO shared image on X.(ISRO/ X)

The space agency while sharing the images on X (formerly Twitter) said, “On August 27, 2023, the Rover came across a 4-meter diameter crater positioned 3 meters ahead of its location. The Rover was commanded to retrace the path. It's now safely heading on a new path."

India took a giant leap on August 23 as the Chandrayaan-3 lander module successfully landed on the moon’s South Pole, making it the first country to have achieved the historic feat and bringing to an end the disappointment over the crash landing of the Chandrayaan-2, four years ago.

Overall, India became the fourth country – after the US, China, and Russia – to have successfully landed on the moon’s surface.

