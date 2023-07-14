Chandrayaan-3: For ISRO, a sweet ‘dahi cheeni’ message from Zomato

In a ‘sweet’ gesture, Zomato on Friday said it was ‘sending dahi cheeni’ (yogurt and sugar) to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), as the agency gears up to launch Chandrayaan-3., India's third lunar mission.

The Launch Vehicle Mark-III (LVM3) M4 vehicle with Chandrayaan-3 at the launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre (PTI)

“sending dahi cheeni to @isro for the launch of Chandrayaan 3 (heart emoji),” Zomato said in a tweet.

At 2:35pm on Friday, Chandrayaan-3 will set off for its journey to the Moon, with the launch to take place from ISRO's Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota.

Why ‘dahi cheeni’?

As per Hindu traditions, feeding sweet yogurt to someone before they set out to achieve something, brings good luck for the task ahead. For example, a student appearing for an exam, or a person who has a job interview, is given sweet yogurt before they leave.

Excitement builds for Chandrayaan 3

Meanwhile, people from all walks of life are sending best wishes to ISRO for Chandrayaan-3, the successor to 2019's Chandrayaan-2. From politicians to celebrities, and sportspersons to citizens, social media is flooded with messages for the country's national space agency.

“14th July 2023 will always be etched in golden letters as far as India's space sector is concerned. Chandrayaan-3, our third lunar mission, will embark on its journey. This remarkable mission will carry the hopes and dreams of our nation,” tweeted prime minister Narendra Modi, who is currently on a visit to France.

