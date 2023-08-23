From Rahul Gandhi to Arvind Kejriwal: Leaders hail Chandrayaan-3's success

After India's Chandrayaan-3 became the first space mission to land near the south pole of the Moon, leaders across the party lines hailed the success of the lunar mission and praised the ingenuity and hard work of the scientists of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

People watch a live stream of Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft's landing on the moon, inside an auditorium of Gujarat Science City in Ahmedabad.(REUTERS)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi congratulated the ISRO team for their pioneering feat.

“Chandrayaan-3’s soft landing on the uncharted lunar South Pole is the result of decades of tremendous ingenuity and hard work by our scientific community. Since 1962, India’s space program has continued to scale new heights and inspire generations of young dreamers,” he said.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said that an elated nation with 140 crore aspirations witnessed today yet another achievement in its six-decade long space programme.

“We are deeply indebted to the remarkable hard work, unparalleled ingenuity and unflinching dedication of our scientists, space engineers, researchers and everyone involved in making this mission a triumph for India,” he posted on X.

Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal said that it is a matter of pride for all of us. “This is historical. It is a big achievement for the country. It is a matter of pride for all of us. Many congratulations to all the countrymen, scientists, engineers and employees of ISRO for the success of Chandrayaan-3. Bharat Mata Ki Jai,” he posted on X in hindi.

Congress leader P Chidambaram wished that the success of Chandrayaan-3 inspire to go higher and further where no human has gone before.

“All the people of India are proud of the success of Chandrayaan-3 mission and warmly congratulate our scientists, engineers and technicians who worked on the mission. The saga of our space exploration started with Aryabhatta and ISRO has now written a golden chapter with Chandrayaan-3. May the success of Chandrayaan-3 inspire us to go higher and further where no human has gone before,” he said on X.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said that our scientists have testified the country's scientific and technological progress.

"Hail Chandrayaan-3!

Hail its stupendous success!!

Hail@isro !!

Hail our nation's magnificent achievement in sending an exploration mission successfully to the Moon!! Our scientists have testified the country's scientific and technological progress. India is now in the super league of space. Sincere congratulations to all the proud architects and stakeholders of the expedition. Let us celebrate the majestic moment and pray for further advances of India in the frontier areas of knowledge and applications. Hail India, Jai Hind!" she posted on X.

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren also applauded Chandrayaan-3 mission's success.

"Wonderful!! Unforgettable!! The pride and glory of the tricolor reached the moon. Due to the hard work, perseverance and dedication of our great scientists of the country, Chandrayaan-3 landed on the Moon today. The country has once again firmly established itself as a space superpower. On this historic occasion, many congratulations and johar to the entire ISRO team and all the countrymen. Hail Science! Jai Hind!" he said on X in hindi.

India's third Moon mission Chandrayaan-3 touched down on the lunar south pole at 6.04 pm after a flawless 41-day voyage.

With this touchdown on the Moon in its second attempt in four years, India has become the fourth country to master the technology of soft-landing on the lunar surface after the US, China and the erstwhile Soviet Union.

