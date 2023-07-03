‘Will be able to soft landing on Moon’: ISRO chief on Chandrayaan-3 mission

Ahead of the Chandrayaan-3 launch, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) S Somanath on Monday said that they “will be able to do a soft landing on the Moon” during the mission. He added that while the launch date is July 13, it may even go up till July 19.

ISRO Chairman S Somanath (ANI)

Meanwhile, the rocket assembly for India's third lunar mission has been completed with only the final round of tests left for the ISRO to pace through.

About Chandrayaan-3

The Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2 to demonstrate end-to-end capability in safe landing and roving on the lunar surface. The spacecraft is fully integrated and has a lander and rover configuration - which will carry out in-situ chemical analysis of the lunar surface during the course of its mobility.

Reportedly, the ISRO has set three main objectives for the lunar mission - successfully achieving a safe and gentle landing on the Moon, demonstrating the rover's ability to move around on the lunar surface, and conducting scientific observations directly on-site (in-situ).

The spacecraft will be launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

(With inputs from agencies)

