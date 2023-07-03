‘Will be able to soft landing on Moon’: ISRO chief on Chandrayaan-3 mission
The spacecraft will be launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.
Ahead of the Chandrayaan-3 launch, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) S Somanath on Monday said that they “will be able to do a soft landing on the Moon” during the mission. He added that while the launch date is July 13, it may even go up till July 19.
Meanwhile, the rocket assembly for India's third lunar mission has been completed with only the final round of tests left for the ISRO to pace through.
About Chandrayaan-3
The Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2 to demonstrate end-to-end capability in safe landing and roving on the lunar surface. The spacecraft is fully integrated and has a lander and rover configuration - which will carry out in-situ chemical analysis of the lunar surface during the course of its mobility.
Reportedly, the ISRO has set three main objectives for the lunar mission - successfully achieving a safe and gentle landing on the Moon, demonstrating the rover's ability to move around on the lunar surface, and conducting scientific observations directly on-site (in-situ).
