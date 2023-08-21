News / India News / Chandrayaan-3 LIVE updates: ISRO reduces lander module orbit, announces Moon touch down time
Live

Chandrayaan-3 LIVE updates: ISRO reduces lander module orbit, announces Moon touch down time

Aug 21, 2023 07:02 AM IST
Chandrayaan-3 LIVE updates: ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 is about to complete its over a month long journey from Earth on Wednesday after being launched on July 14.

Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: While the world eagerly waits for India's historic moment, the Indian Space Research Organisation or ISRO has successfully reduced the orbit of Chandrayaan-3 mission's lander module, and said it is now expected to touch down on the surface of the Moon at 6.04pm on August 23.

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announces the landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon on August 23 2023, on Sunday.
Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announces the landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon on August 23 2023, on Sunday.(ISRO twitter)

"The soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 is a monumental moment that not only fuels curiosity but also sparks a passion for exploration within the minds of our youth," the ISRO said on X (formally Twitter).

This significant development follows the successful completion of the lander's second and final deboosting manoeuvre on Sunday. The lander will now undergo internal checks and await sunrise at the designated landing site before attempting the final landing.

  • Aug 21, 2023 07:02 AM IST

    Chandrayaan 3 LIVE updates: Expert shares ‘biggest challenge’ during landing of spacecraft

    Space strategist P K Ghosh said on Sunday that one of the "biggest" challenges in the landing of Chandrayaan 3 on the lunar surface is to get the spacecraft from a horizontal to a vertical position.

  • Aug 21, 2023 06:14 AM IST

    ‘Chandrayaan-3 poised for success’: Ex-ISRO chairman Madhavan Nair

    Former Indian Space Research Organisation chairman Madhavan Nair explained how India's third lunar mission has very high chances of succeeding as it has been devised by extensively studying the mistakes from Chandrayaan-2 mission of 2019.

  • Aug 21, 2023 05:39 AM IST

    Chandrayaan-3 steady as Russia exits moon race

    The second and final adjustment to Chandrayaan-3’s lunar lander has been successfully carried out and the space craft is now in a smaller orbit, the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) said in a statement on Sunday, and added that the touchdown will be at 6.04pm on August 23.

isro chandrayaan

Story Saved
Sign out