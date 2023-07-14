Chandrayaan-3: What is LVM-3, the launch vehicle of Moon exploration mission?

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is all set to launch Moon exploration mission Chandrayaan-3 on Friday. The ISRO new heavylift launch vehicle LVM-3 carrying an integrated module will lift off at 2:35pm from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikotam in Andhra Pradesh.

ISRO's LVM3 carrying Chandrayaan-3 being moved to the launch pad ahead of its launch, at the Satish Dhawan Space Station, in Sriharikota. (PTI Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chandrayaan-3 is expected to soft-land on the lunar surface on August 23 or 24. The mission is a follow-on to Chandrayaan-2 to show the capability in safe landing and roving on the moon's surface. Chandrayaan-3 mission has scientific instruments to study the thermo-physical properties of the lunar seismicity, lunar regolith, lunar surface plasma environment and elemental composition.

Launch Vehicle Mark-III (LVM-3) is a composite of propulsion, lander and rover. The lander will have the capability to soft land at a specified lunar site and deploy the rover which will carry out in-situ chemical analysis of the lunar surface during the course of its mobility.

What is LVM-3?

Launch Vehicle Mark-3 is the launch vehicle of Chandrayaan-3. It was previously known as Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) Mk-3

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Having a height of 43.5m and weighing 640 tonnes, LVM-3 is capable of cost-effectively placing 4 tonne GSAT series class satellites in the Geosynchronous Transfer Orbits, where the placed satellites orbit around the Earth once a day.

Its powerful engine, the cryogenic stage, lets LVM-3 to push heavy payloads in the Low Earth Orbits of 600 km altitude, Isro said.

LVM-3 has carried out six successful mission launches until now, including Chandrayaan-2 — which was launched by LVM-3 M-1.

LVM-3, a three-stage configuration vehicle, has two strap-on motors (S200) and one liquid core stage (L110) as well as a high-thrust cryogenic upper stage (C25). Having 204 tonnes of solid propellant, S200 is one of the world's largest solid boosters. Moreover, C25 is configured with afully indigenous high-thrust cryogenic engine (CE20).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Being a heavy lift launch vehicle of Isro, LVM-3 takes off by simultaneously igniting both of its S200 boosters.

Isro said in a statement, “The core stage (L110) is ignited at about 113s through the flight, during the firing of the S200 stages. Both S200 motors burn for about 134s and the separation occur at 137s. The payload fairing is separated at an altitude of 115 km and at about 217s during L110 firing. The L110 burnout and separation and C25 ignition occur at 313s. The spacecraft is injected into a GTO (Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit) orbit of 180x36000 km at a nominal time of 974s.”

LVM-3 and Chandrayaan-3

LVM-3 M-4 will be launching Chandrayaan-3. LVM-3 will carry on it and deploy into space the two modules that form Chandrayaan-3 — a propulsion module and a lander module.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The propulsion module is designed to ferry the lander module, which will also contain the lunar rover within it, to a 100km lunar orbit. The propulsion module contains a single experimental payload – Spectro-polarimetry of Habitable Planet Earth, or SHAPE – that will study the spectro-polarimetric signatures (the polarisation of light emitted by celestial objects) of Earth in the near-infrared wavelength for 3-6 months as it orbits the moon, according to Isro.

The 1,724-kg lander, which is equipped to “soft land” at a specified lunar site, contains three payloads that will have a mission life of a lunar day (or 14 Earth days) – one each to measure surface plasma density, thermal levels, and seismic activity.

A 26-kg rover will roll out of the lander on the lunar surface and will drive around and carry out in-situ chemical analysis of the lunar surface during in the single lunar day it will be active.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanskriti Falor Sanskriti Falor is a Senior Content Producer at the News Desk of HT Digital. Having worked in Digital Media for the past two years, she is interested in covering civic issues and global affairs....view detail