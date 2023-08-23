‘Communication link established’: Vikram lander shares moon pics during descent

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Wednesday said it had established the communication link between the Chandrayaan 3 lander and the MOX-ISTRAC in Bengaluru.ISRO also shared images of the lunar surface from the Lander Horizontal Velocity Camera taken during the descent.Chandrayaan 3 landing LIVE coverageThere is two way communication facility in the Chandrayaan 3 mission, one with Chandrayaan 2 orbiter, second directly with ISRO command centre.This is the first update shared by Vikram lander upon touchdown on the moon's south pole surface.

Images of the lunar surface from the Lander Horizontal Velocity Camera taken during the descent(X/ISRO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“India is on the moon🌖. Appreciations and thanks for all the contributions from India and abroad to this ISRO-turned-National endeavour called Chandrayaan-3”, the Indian space agency, architect of India's third moon mission, posted a while ago. India has become the first country to land on the south pole of the lunar surface. After a successful touchdown, the lander will deploy the rover, and the ISRO scientists will carry out a series of experiments for the next 14 days to learn more about the composition of lunar soil and the rocks. The south pole is expected to contain ice deposits and minerals.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chandrayaan 3's objectives include safe and soft-landing on the lunar surface, roving on the moon, and to conduct in-situ scientific experiments.

Its predecessor Chandrayaan-2 had failed in its lunar phase when its lander Vikram crashed into the surface of the moon minutes before the touch down following anomalies in the braking system in the lander while attempting a landing on September 7, 2019. Chandrayaan's maiden mission was in 2008.

The lander and the rover are designed to operate for one lunar daylight period, i.e about 14 Earth days.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Aryan Prakash Multimedia journalist with over nine years of experience in print, television and digital media. Books, politics and cinema are an inseparable part of life....view detail