'Change planes, not uniform': Pakistan's PIA launches new look for crew, internet not impressed

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) recently unveiled a new look for its crew's uniforms across its social media platforms. The grand reveal triggered a wave of backlash online, with users flooding the comment sections to vent their frustrations over the airline's aircraft quality, customer service, and other issues.

Criticism also mounted on the Facebook post of the airline. (Pakistan International Airlines/ Facebook)

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"From the runway to the skies. The runway came alive at the PIA New Uniform Design Showcase 2026, where Pakistan’s leading designers brought their vision for the future of PIA uniforms to life — merging fashion, functionality, identity and purpose," the airline announced on X (formerly Twitter).

In a follow-up post captioned, "Hear It From the Maestros. Ten designers. Distinct perspectives. One iconic Pakistani identity," as well as a Facebook post reading, "Something new is taking the flight," the carrier framed the makeover as a significant modern step.

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How internet reacted to PIA's new crew uniform

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{{^usCountry}} Social media users argued that the branding failed to address service failures, cabin hygiene, and safety priorities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Social media users argued that the branding failed to address service failures, cabin hygiene, and safety priorities. {{/usCountry}}

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"What is the uniform supposed to do until new aircraft actually arrive? Rebuild engineering. Overhaul operations. Then worry about marketing," wrote one commenter under the X post.

Another user said, "Somehow you guys put the focus on the wrong end of improvement. Focus on having a good aircraft with more destinations including Stockholm and direct flights. I would be more than happy to pay a little extra to avoid traveling with transit."

"I wish PIA would spend some money on the cleanliness & maintenance of their aircraft," a comment read.

Pulling the safety and quality of PIA's aircraft into question, an X user said, "Your planes are not safe or fit for purpose. This money could’ve gone towards refurbishing the planes."

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"Pia needs to focus on improving its rubbish service instead of worrying about the uniform. Give me a good service even if you come in your sleeping wear, I don't mind," another individual commented.

"New uniform is secondary! You need to work on the aircrafts facilities, customer service by the crew and punctuality," a comment read.

"Just improve the quality of planes, cleanliness, hospitality and quality of food," another person said.

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Criticism also mounted on the Facebook post of the airline.

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A comment said, "Change seats/planes NOT UNIFORMS."

"Focus on quality and services not uniform," another social media user said.

"Please change the seat covers too," a comment read.

"Initial focus should have been on new and safer aircraft," a comment read.

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PIA's past tragedy

On May 22, 2020, tragedy struck when PIA Flight PK-8303, travelling from Lahore to Karachi, crashed into the Model Colony residential neighborhood near Karachi airport, claiming the lives of 97 passengers and crew members. Only two passengers survived the crash, according to a Dawn report dated October 2, 2024.