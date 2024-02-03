 Channels showing Poonam Pandey stupidity but not Maharashtra gang war: MP | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / Channels showing Poonam Pandey stupidity but not Maharashtra gang war: Uddhav Sena MP

ByHT News Desk
Feb 03, 2024 10:31 PM IST

Putting Poonam Pandey faking death and gang war in Maharashtra's Ulhasnagar on a platter, Chaturvedi said TV channels are interested in Poonam.

Uddhav Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi in a sweeping comment on both Maharashtra gang war and Poonam Pandey faking her death said national channels are more interested in the second one. BJP MLA from Kalyan Ganpat Gaikwad opened fire on Mahesh Gaikwad, a Shinde Sena leader, and others inside a police station at Ulhasnagar on Friday night. The incident was caught on camera. The CCTV footage going viral showed all of them sitting inside the police station. Suddenly, Ganpat stood up and started firing while the others were caught unawares.

Priyanka Chaturvedi called Poonam Pandey's fake death PR stunt shameful.
Another incident that sent a ripple to the country from Maharashtra on Saturday was model, actor Poonam Pandey's fake death to spread awareness on cervical cancer. On Friday, the model's social media page claimed Poonam Pandey died of cervical cancer. A day later, Poonam claimed cervical cancer did not claim her life but that can not be said about thousands of women.

"When faking death is for attention seeking. Shameful. There are lots of ways to create awareness on cervical cancer, this silly idea isn’t it," Priyanka Chaturvedi said slamming Poonam's PR stunt.

As the firing incident raised questions over the law and order situation, the BJP MLA said he had no regrets about firing at Mahesh Gaikwad. "If my son is being beaten in front of the police inside the police station, what will I do," Ganesh said. They came to the police station over some land dispute and then the firing took place.

Former Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray said the Ulhasnagar firing incident is just an example of how lawless Maharashtra has become after the Eknath Shinde and the BJP formed the governments. During Ganesh Chaturthi procession, an MLA threatened Mumbaikars with a gun and then as a reward was made the president of a temple trust, he said. An MLA's son was caught on camera kidnapping a businessman from Mumbai, he said adding that there was no police action. Listing out many other incidents, Aaditya Thackeray said many riots have sparked off in Maharashtra in the last two years over fake WhatsApp messages. "This is the current state of affairs in Maharashtra, unfortunately under a highly incapable and shameless illegal CM," Aaditya wrote in an X post.

Follow Us On