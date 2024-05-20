 Char Dham Yatra 2024: Offline registration suspended till May 31 amid tourist surge | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, May 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Char Dham Yatra 2024: Offline registration suspended till May 31 amid tourist surge

ByHT News Desk
May 20, 2024 10:58 PM IST

The Haridwar Police have announced a temporary suspension of offline registration for the Char Dham Yatra.

Char Dham Yatra: The Haridwar Police on Monday announced a temporary suspension of offline registration for the Char Dham Yatra, effective immediately and lasting until May 31. This decision comes in response to managing the overwhelming influx of tourists during this peak pilgrimage season.

Char Dham Yatra: Devotees gather at the Kedarnath temple during the 'Char Dham Yatra', in Rudraprayag district on May 16 (PTI)
Char Dham Yatra: Devotees gather at the Kedarnath temple during the 'Char Dham Yatra', in Rudraprayag district on May 16 (PTI)

“The offline registration has been suspended by the authorities till May 31. Further decision would be taken based on the inflow of crowd,” Haridwar Police said in a post on X.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Read: Char dham pilgrimage needs to be better regulated

The Char Dham Yatra, a significant pilgrimage in Hinduism, attracts thousands of devotees to the sacred shrines of Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath. Since the sacred doors of Kedarnath Dham, one of the 12 Jyotirlingas, opened to devotees on May 10, more than 1.83 lakh pilgrims from across India and abroad have visited the revered site.

The influx of visitors has led to significant traffic congestion on the Yatra route.

Read: Char Dham Yatra: Uttarakhand govt bans VIP darshan; curbs video shooting

Abhinav Kumar, DGP, Uttarakhand, reached Kedarnath on Sunday to take stock of the security arrangements at Kedarnath Dham and said that an unexpected number of devotees were visiting the pilgrimage site every day.

“Today is the tenth day of the commencement of Char Dham Yatra. I have come to inspect the arrangements made for the pilgrims. This time, an unexpected number of devotees are visiting the holy place. Daily, more than 30,000 devotees are visiting. The teams of all departments are working in coordination to make arrangements. In the coming days, our effort would be to provide more police forces and facilities for the devotees,” ANI quoted him as saying.

On Monday, the DGP said there is a full possibility of an increase in the number of passengers and traffic pressure in the coming days given the summer vacation in schools in many states.

The DGP also said that making reels or social media content within 50 meters of the temple premises is completely prohibited during the Chardham Yatra.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election Live, Odisha election 2024 Live , Election 2024 Date, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Char Dham Yatra 2024: Offline registration suspended till May 31 amid tourist surge

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On