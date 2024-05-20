Char Dham Yatra 2024: Offline registration suspended till May 31 amid tourist surge

Char Dham Yatra: The Haridwar Police on Monday announced a temporary suspension of offline registration for the Char Dham Yatra, effective immediately and lasting until May 31. This decision comes in response to managing the overwhelming influx of tourists during this peak pilgrimage season. Char Dham Yatra: Devotees gather at the Kedarnath temple during the 'Char Dham Yatra', in Rudraprayag district on May 16 (PTI)

“The offline registration has been suspended by the authorities till May 31. Further decision would be taken based on the inflow of crowd,” Haridwar Police said in a post on X.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Read: Char dham pilgrimage needs to be better regulated

The Char Dham Yatra, a significant pilgrimage in Hinduism, attracts thousands of devotees to the sacred shrines of Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath. Since the sacred doors of Kedarnath Dham, one of the 12 Jyotirlingas, opened to devotees on May 10, more than 1.83 lakh pilgrims from across India and abroad have visited the revered site.

The influx of visitors has led to significant traffic congestion on the Yatra route.

Read: Char Dham Yatra: Uttarakhand govt bans VIP darshan; curbs video shooting

Abhinav Kumar, DGP, Uttarakhand, reached Kedarnath on Sunday to take stock of the security arrangements at Kedarnath Dham and said that an unexpected number of devotees were visiting the pilgrimage site every day.

“Today is the tenth day of the commencement of Char Dham Yatra. I have come to inspect the arrangements made for the pilgrims. This time, an unexpected number of devotees are visiting the holy place. Daily, more than 30,000 devotees are visiting. The teams of all departments are working in coordination to make arrangements. In the coming days, our effort would be to provide more police forces and facilities for the devotees,” ANI quoted him as saying.

On Monday, the DGP said there is a full possibility of an increase in the number of passengers and traffic pressure in the coming days given the summer vacation in schools in many states.

The DGP also said that making reels or social media content within 50 meters of the temple premises is completely prohibited during the Chardham Yatra.