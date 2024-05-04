Chardham Yatra 2024: Offline registrations to start from May 8. Check full details

Offline registrations for the Chardham Yatra 2024 will start at Haridwar and Rishikesh from May 8, 2024. The offline registrations will be done at Rahi Motel in Haridwar and Yatra Registration Office & Transit Camp at Rishikesh. Offline registrations for the Chardham Yatra 2024 will start at Haridwar and Rishikesh from May 8, 2024. (File photo)

Daily ceiling limit for offline registration per dham has been fixed at 1000 at Rishikesh and 500 at Haridwar. The Chardham Yatra 2024 is set to start from May 10 on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya. The Chardham Yatra is expected to run till November.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Under the Chardham Yatra, devotees and pilgrims from across the world visit the four Hindu shrines- the Yamunotri, the Gangotri, the Kedarnath and the Badrinath.

In order to ensure the proper management and conduct of the Chardham Yatra 2024, Uttarakhand Chardham Teerth Purohit Mahapanchayat has nominated 2 Teerth Purohits from each Dham to coordinate with the Uttarakhand Tourism Department. Pt. Puroshttam Uniyal and Pt. Aniruddh Uniyal from Yamunotri, Pt. Rajnikant Semwal and Pt. Nikhilesh Semwal fromGangotri, Pt. Santosh Trivedi and Pt. Pankaj Shukla from Kedarnath and Pt. Brijesh Sati & Pt. Praveen Dhyani from Badrinath have been nominated by the Mahapanchayat.

ALSO READ| Uttarakhand Tourism to provide on-call registration for Chardham Yatra devotees

About the Chardham Yatra

The Chardham Yatra is held every year and holds deep religious importance for the Hindus. The word "Chardham" is derived from two Hindi words- 'Char' meaning four, and 'Dham' meaning religious places. So the name Chardham Yatra literally means religious pilgrimage to the four Hindu shrines- the Yamunotri, the Gangotri, the Kedarnath and the Badrinath.

Online registration for Chardham Yatra 2024

The online registration for Chardham Yatra 2024 can be done by following these steps