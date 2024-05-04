 Chardham Yatra 2024: Offline registrations to start from May 8. Check full details | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Chardham Yatra 2024: Offline registrations to start from May 8. Check full details

ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta
May 04, 2024 09:02 PM IST

The Chardham Yatra 2024 is set to start from May 10 on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya.

Offline registrations for the Chardham Yatra 2024 will start at Haridwar and Rishikesh from May 8, 2024. The offline registrations will be done at Rahi Motel in Haridwar and Yatra Registration Office & Transit Camp at Rishikesh.

Offline registrations for the Chardham Yatra 2024 will start at Haridwar and Rishikesh from May 8, 2024. (File photo)
Offline registrations for the Chardham Yatra 2024 will start at Haridwar and Rishikesh from May 8, 2024. (File photo)

Daily ceiling limit for offline registration per dham has been fixed at 1000 at Rishikesh and 500 at Haridwar. The Chardham Yatra 2024 is set to start from May 10 on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya. The Chardham Yatra is expected to run till November.

Under the Chardham Yatra, devotees and pilgrims from across the world visit the four Hindu shrines- the Yamunotri, the Gangotri, the Kedarnath and the Badrinath.

In order to ensure the proper management and conduct of the Chardham Yatra 2024, Uttarakhand Chardham Teerth Purohit Mahapanchayat has nominated 2 Teerth Purohits from each Dham to coordinate with the Uttarakhand Tourism Department. Pt. Puroshttam Uniyal and Pt. Aniruddh Uniyal from Yamunotri, Pt. Rajnikant Semwal and Pt. Nikhilesh Semwal fromGangotri, Pt. Santosh Trivedi and Pt. Pankaj Shukla from Kedarnath and Pt. Brijesh Sati & Pt. Praveen Dhyani from Badrinath have been nominated by the Mahapanchayat.

About the Chardham Yatra

The Chardham Yatra is held every year and holds deep religious importance for the Hindus. The word "Chardham" is derived from two Hindi words- 'Char' meaning four, and 'Dham' meaning religious places. So the name Chardham Yatra literally means religious pilgrimage to the four Hindu shrines- the Yamunotri, the Gangotri, the Kedarnath and the Badrinath.

Online registration for Chardham Yatra 2024

The online registration for Chardham Yatra 2024 can be done by following these steps

  • Open the official website- registrationandtouristcare.uk.gov.in and click on 'Register' or 'Login' option.
  • In the registration form, enter personal details like name, phone number, email ID, etc.
  • Enter the OTP received on your registered mobile number. When a dashboard appears on the screen, fill details like travel dates, tour name, tour type, number of tourists, etc.
  • After submitting the form, you will receive a unique registration number on your registered mobile number.
  • Use the unique registration number to download or print a copy of the Chardham Yatra 2024 registration letter.

News / India News / Chardham Yatra 2024: Offline registrations to start from May 8. Check full details
