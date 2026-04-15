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Char Dham Yatra: Safety measures tightened following helicopter accidents last year

Seven people were killed when a helicopter carrying pilgrims from Kedarnath to Guptkashi crashed near Gaurikund in Rudraprayag district in June 2025

Published on: Apr 15, 2026 04:51 pm IST
By Amit Bathla
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Uttarakhand will limit flight operations, deploy weather experts, and set up command centres as part of tightened safety measures ahead of the pilgrimage season beginning April 19, in view of five helicopter accidents within 40 days during the Char Dham Yatra last year.

The pilgrimage season begins on April 19. (PTI)

Officials said a minimum of 1,500 flying hours, including 750 hours in mountainous terrain, have been made mandatory for pilots to operate flights for the pilgrimage. They added that companies whose helicopters were involved in accidents last year have been barred from operations this season, and a fresh tender process was conducted to replace them.

In June 2025, seven people were killed when a helicopter carrying pilgrims from Kedarnath to Guptkashi crashed near Gaurikund in Rudraprayag district, raising concerns over flight safety.

Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA) chief executive officer Ashish Chauhan said flight operations have been reduced by 30%. “Command centres will be fully operational at Sersi in Rudraprayag and Sahastradhara (Dehradun). Two temporary air traffic control (ATC) units will be made operational. Work on permanent ATC infrastructure will begin soon,” he said after a review meeting on Wednesday.

Operators have been directed to keep an additional helicopter on standby. UCADA will ensure regular maintenance checks and adopt a common ground-handling system. “DGCA will independently monitor compliance with standard operating procedures. Its team will also conduct trial flights with each operator without passengers to assess safety,” Chauhan said.

 
uttarakhand
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