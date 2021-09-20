Home / India News / LIVE: Rahul Gandhi reaches Raj Bhavan after Channi takes oath as Punjab CM
Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi sworn is as 16th chief minister of Punjab. 
Live

LIVE: Rahul Gandhi reaches Raj Bhavan after Channi takes oath as Punjab CM

Charanjit Singh Channi oath-taking ceremony LIVE updates: Channi became the first individual from the Dalit community in Punjab to take charge of the top post. The 58-year-old leader was administered the oath of office and secrecy by governor Banwarilal Purohit at a simple ceremony in the Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh. He took the oath in Punjabi.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 20, 2021 11:41 AM IST

Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi was sworn-in as the 16th chief minister of Punjab on Monday at the Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh. He became the first individual from the Dalit community in Punjab to take charge of the top post.

Earlier in the day, Channi, a three-time MLA from Rupnagar's Chamkaur Sahib, offered prayers at a gurdwara in Rupnagar.

Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Rawat and state unit president Navjot Singh Sidhu were present at the oath taking ceremony. However, former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh skipped the event.

On Saturday, the Congress leadership announced Charanjit Channi’s name as the chief minister following day-long consultations within the top leadership. In the previously led Amarinder Singh cabinet, Channi had served as the minister of technical education.

Singh had resigned from the CM’s post on Saturday after months-long power-sharing tussle with Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu. Punjab is one of the last three remaining Congress-ruled states in the country. While putting in his papers, Singh said he felt humiliated - a reference towards the doubts raised by the Congress’ central leadership over his capabilities to run Punjab.

Meanwhile, Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Rawat has said there would be two deputies to Channi. "One deputy chief minister will be from the Jat Sikh community and the other will be from the Hindu community," Rawat told news agency ANI on Sunday.

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • SEP 20, 2021 11:41 AM IST

    Rahul Gandhi reaches Raj Bhavan after Channi takes oath as Punjab CM

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has reached Raj Bhawan moments after Charanjit Singh Channi was sworn-in as Punjab CM.

  • SEP 20, 2021 11:32 AM IST

    Harish Rawat, Navjot Singh Sidhu attend ceremony, Capt Amarinder  Singh skips

    Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Rawat and state unit president Navjot Singh Sidhu were present at the oath taking ceremony. However, former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh skipped the ceremony. 

  • SEP 20, 2021 11:29 AM IST

    Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Brahm Mohindra sworn in as deputy CMs of Punjab

    Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Brahm Mohindra were sworn in as the deputy chief ministers of Punjab on Monday. Earlier, Brahm Mohindra was tipped to be one of the two deputy chief ministers, but his name was dropped at the eleventh hour.

  • SEP 20, 2021 11:22 AM IST

    Charanjit Singh Channi takes oath as 16th CM of Punjab

    Charanjit Singh Channi was sworn-in as the 16th chief minister of Punjab on Monday. Channi became the first individual from the Dalit community in Punjab to take charge of the top post. The 58-year-old leader was administered the oath of office and secrecy by governor Banwarilal Purohit at a simple ceremony in the Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh. He took the oath in Punjabi.

  • SEP 20, 2021 10:53 AM IST

    Charanjeet Singh Channi arrives at Raj Bhawan, minutes before swearing-in ceremony

    Charanjeet Singh Channi arrives at Punjab Raj Bhavan. 

    Channi has arrived at the Punjab Raj Bhawan. In minutes from now, he will be sworn in as the state's 16th chief minister. 

  • SEP 20, 2021 10:41 AM IST

    Brahm Mohindra, Sukhjinder Randhawa to be Punjab deputy CMs

    Punjab Congress leaders Brahm Mohindra and Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa will be the two deputies to Charanjit Singh Channi, who takes oath as the first Dalit chief minister of the state in the presence of party leader Rahul Gandhi in Chandigarh on Monday. Read more

  • SEP 20, 2021 10:37 AM IST

    Rahul Gandhi liklely to attend Channi's oath taking cermony 

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to attend Charanjit Singh Channi's oath taking ceremony as the 16th CM of Punjab. 

  • SEP 20, 2021 10:32 AM IST

    Shortly: Charanjit Singh Channi to take oath as 16th CM of Punjab

    Moments from now, Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi will take oath as the 16th chief minister of Punjab at 11am today in Chandigarh, just a few months before the high-stakes assembly elections in the state.

Representational Image. (Reuters)
Story Saved
