Chargesheet filed in Chinmayanand case

india

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 02:19 IST

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the twin scandals of rape and extortion involving former minister Swami Chinmayanand filed charge sheet in a Uttar Pradesh court on Wednesday. While Chinmayanand has been booked for alleged sexual harassment of a law student, the woman and her accomplices have been booked for attempting to blackmail him.

The case came to light with the law student’s disappearance on August 24 following her video that hinted at Chinmayanand harassing and threatening to kill her.

The probe since has revealed that the complainant, along with her accomplices, may have attempted to extort Rs 5 crore from the former BJP leader in exchange for evidence of her alleged sexual exploitation at his hands.

The charge sheet, running into 4,700 pages, name Chinmayanand, the law student, her three friends, Sanjay, Sachin and Vikram, along with the chairman of Shahjahanpur district cooperative bank, DPS Rathore, and his aid Ajeeth Kumar.

The law student’s three friends were arrested in September for helping her blackmail Chinmayanand while Rathore and Singh were booked on Tuesday for attempting to extort ~ 1.25 crore from the former BJP leader apart from causing the disappearance of evidence. They have not been arrested yet.

Meanwhile, the Allahabad high court on Wednesday sought the state government’s stand on the bail plea of the woman.