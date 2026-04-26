‘Chardi Kala’: When Raghu Rai used his lens to help home state Punjab in floods

Internationally acclaimed Indian master photographer Raghu Rai died on Sunday, his family announced. He was 83. Rai was born in Jhang in undivided Punjab in 1942, and was a construction engineer by training. Raghu Rai, one of India's best-known photographers whose lens captured India in its many shades, died at the age of 83, at a private hospital, on Sunday, April 26, 2026. (PTI File)

He went on to become an iconic photographer documenting the complex social and political life of India.

But his connection to Punjab remained intact, with a clear show of affection and solidarity during tough times during the devastating floods in the state in 2025, even though he lived and worked in Delhi.

Raghu Rai’s call for action during Punjab floods Raghu Rai supported a relief initiative aimed at assisting victims of devastating floods that submerged over a thousand villages in Punjab in the latter half of 2025.

The ‘Prints of Punjab’ initiative, conceived by Rai’s daughter Avani Rai, who is also a photographer, was for fundraising for on-ground relief efforts by a group called Global Sikhs, with support from Method India, focused on rehabilitation.

The initiative highlighted the severe impact on livelihoods and the resilience of affected communities through ‘Chardi Kala’, a resilience concept from Sikhism.

“In response to the devastating floods in Punjab this year, which have displaced thousands of families and caused immense loss to homes, farmlands, and livelihoods, we are coming together to raise funds for relief, rehabilitation, and the long-term rebuilding of Punjab. This fundraiser is not only about urgent relief but also about standing in solidarity with Punjab’s Charhdi Kala — its spirit that is already alive — and ensuring sustained support for the communities whose lives remain deeply impacted long after conversations fade,” Rai wrote in a post on Instagram at the time.