'Chartered accountants have a vital role in India's progress': PM Modi

On the occasion of Chartered Accountants' Day on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the community and said it has a vital role in India's progress.

"Greetings to all Chartered Accountants on CA Day. This community has a vital role in India’s progress. I call upon all CAs to keep the focus on excellence so that Indian firms emerge as one of the best globally," PM Modi said in a tweet.

The day is observed to mark the foundation day of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), a statutory body established in 1949 under an act of Parliament.

This is the only licensing and regulatory body for the financial audit and accounting profession in India and it will celebrate the 73rd Chartered Accountants day this year.

In his radio address 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday, PM Modi mentioned that Chartered Accountants Day is celebrated on July 1 and reminded them about a gift he sought from them. “A few years back, I had asked chartered accountants of the country for a gift of Indian audit firms of global level. Today, I want to remind them of this. Chartered accountants can play a very good and positive role in bringing transparency to the economy. I extend my best wishes to all chartered accountants and their family members,” he said.