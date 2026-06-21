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Chased, windows smashed, assault: Delhi man assaulted by two college students in Gurugram

The attack, captured on video by the injured motorist, left him with a shoulder injury and cuts near his eyes from shattered glass.

Published on: Jun 21, 2026 03:27 pm IST
Written by Priyanjali Narayan
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Two 22-year-old BBA graduates from Gurugram were arrested within hours after they allegedly chased a Delhi man for nearly a kilometre, smashed his car windows with a heavy stick and assaulted him in a road rage incident triggered after the victim failed to give way to their speeding Mahindra Scorpio-N on Sohna Road.

The victim suffered a shoulder injury and facial cuts from shattered glass. Police said a video he recorded helped identify the accused.(HT_PRINT)

The attack, captured on video by the injured motorist, left him with a shoulder injury and cuts near his eyes from shattered glass.

Also Read | Two held for assaulting Delhi man in Gurugram road rage case

A Scorpio, a ‘fancy registration number’ and a crime

Police said the accused, residents of Vipul World in Sector 48, were arrested on Saturday within hours of the incident.

A black Mahindra Scorpio-N bearing a “fancy registration number” allegedly used in the crime was also seized. The identities of the accused have not been disclosed.

In a post on X, Gurugram Police said, “After a verbal altercation over not giving way to a vehicle, in a case involving vandalism of the vehicle, assault, and threats, the Gurugram Police took swift action and arrested 02 accused within just a few hours. Scorpio vehicle used in the incident recovered.”

“The duo tried to overtake the victim too in a similar fashion while speeding but failed as he could not move sideways to give the suspects passage due to traffic congestion,” the officer said.

“The Scorpio driver started honking repeatedly, and following that, a verbal altercation took place between both sides,” he added.

Also Read | Flying cash, car chase and gunfight: UP Police arrests drug trafficker in Sonbhadra

Victim recorded a video of the incident

Police said the two men then chased the victim for nearly a kilometre before intercepting his car. According to the officer, they got out of their SUV armed with a heavy stick and began smashing the vehicle's windows.

“They got out of their car with a heavy stick and smashed all the glasses of the victim’s car. In the end, they hit the driver’s window and assaulted him with the stick, leaving him injured,” the officer said.

The victim suffered a shoulder injury after being struck with the stick and sustained multiple cuts on his face and near his eyes from shattered glass. A video recorded by him during the incident has since gone viral on social media.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram Police, said the victim sought help from people nearby after the accused fled.

“The victim had recorded a video of the incident in which the suspects’ face and vehicle registration number were clearly visible,” he said.

“The victim, even after being injured, managed to alert the police control room, following which an emergency response vehicle (ERV) reached the spot for his help,” he added.

Based on the victim's complaint, an FIR was registered at Gurugram Sadar police station under Sections 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 281 (rash driving), 351 (criminal intimidation) and 324(4) (mischief causing damage of 20,000 or more but less than 1 lakh) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

 
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