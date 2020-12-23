e-paper
Home / India News / Chaudhary Charan Singh is PM Modi’s inspiration, says Rajnath Singh, wishes farmers on Kisan Diwas

Chaudhary Charan Singh is PM Modi’s inspiration, says Rajnath Singh, wishes farmers on Kisan Diwas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi drew inspiration from him and took several steps for the welfare of farmers. He will not let the interests of farmers to get hurt.

india Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 11:06 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Portable water heaters being distributed among demonstrators near the Ghazipur border protest site. (Photo by Sakib Ali /Hindustan Times)
Union minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday took to Twitter to wish the farmers of the country on the occasion of Kisan Diwas, which is celebrated on December 23 — on the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh.

Thie year, the day comes amid the ongoing protest of the farmers which is moving from strength to strength. Farmers will skip a meal today in a symbolic protest.

The Centre-farmers’ talks hit a roadblock after the fifth round of talks as the farmers said they want complete repeal of the three farm laws. Unless the Centre concedes, there will be no further talks, agitators said. Union agriculture ministry has invited the farmers for the sixth round of talk the date of which will be decided by the farmers.

“Today, on the occasion of Farmers Day, I greet all the contributors of the country. They have provided the country with food security. Some farmers are agitated about agricultural laws. The government is talking to them with full sensitivity. I hope that they will withdraw their movement soon,” Rajnath Singh tweeted.

Reiterating that the farm reforms won’t harm farmers, Rajnath Singh wrote, “Chaudhary Charan Singh wanted the income of farmers to increase, their crops to get remunerative prices and their honour to be protected. Prime Minister Narendra Modi drew inspiration from him and took several steps for the welfare of farmers. He will not let the interests of farmers to get hurt.”

“Former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singhji was a pioneer among the farmer leaders of the country. The country will always remember his contribution,” Rajnath Singh wrote.

