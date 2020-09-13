Chayawanprash, yoga among suggestions in health ministry’s post-Covid care management guidelines

india

Updated: Sep 13, 2020 09:20 IST

The Centre on Sunday issued guidelines for patients recovering from the deadly coronavirus disease.

“After acute Covid-19 illness, recovered patients may continue to report wide variety of signs and symptoms including fatigue, body ache, cough, sore throat, difficulty in breathing, etc,” the health ministry said in an advisory where it listed chyawanprash, yoga, pranayama and walks among the suggestions.

“A holistic approach is required for follow up care and well-being of all post-Covid recovering patients,” it said.

At an individual level, the government advised patients to continue following the Covid-19 appropriate behavior like wearing a face mask, washing hands, maintaining social distance, and other respiratory hygiene.

It also suggested carrying out regular household work “if health permits”. “Professional work should be resumed in a graded manner,” the ministry stated in the advisory.

Stressing on the need to self-monitor the health at home, the ministry advised those recovering from Covid-19 to take the temperature and check blood pressure on a regular basis. It also asked them to take oxygen readings on pulse oximeter on the advice of doctors.

Diabetic patients have been advised to check the levels of their blood sugar regularly.

At the community level, the government advised individuals who recovered from the Covid-19 to share their experiences with their friends and relatives and spread awareness regarding the virus.

“The sharing of these experiences on social media,” said the ministry, “will help create awareness, dispel myths and stigma.”

“Take support of community-based self-help groups, civil society organizations, and qualified professionals for recovery and rehabilitation process (medical, social, occupational, livelihood),” it also said.

The ministry further advised patients to seek mental health support if there is a need.

The issue of post-Covid management protocol comes as the country is recording the highest number of daily cases. In the last seven days, India has been registering more than 90,000 cases daily, which has pushed the tally to above 46 lakh-mark.