Panipat school headmaster booked for sexual harassment

Police have booked a headmaster of a government high school in a village of Panipat district for alleged sexual harassment of a woman, who worked as mid-day meal cook in the school.

The victim, who is a widow, has alleged that she had met accused Ranvir Singh around one-and-a-half months ago as there was a vacancy for a cook in the school. The headmaster appointed her and after four-five days, he started harassing her sexually, she added.

The victim said she did not go to the school again, but he headmaster started calling her on her mobile phone. She alleged that the accused promised to regularise her if she would meet him in his room. She disclosed the matter to her family members and they filed a police complaint, after holding a protest at the school.

The victim also submitted an audio clip of her telephonic conversation with the headmaster, along with the complaint.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Panipat women police station in-charge Meena Kumari said the accused was booked under Section 354 A (sexual harassment) of the India Penal Code (IPC) and efforts were on to arrest him.

First Published: Sep 12, 2018 22:38 IST