'Cheap tactics': Congress attacks PM Narendra Modi over Katchatheevu

New Delhi: The BJP is raising the Katchatheevu issue to divert attention from the "electoral bond scam", DMK said on Monday, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed Tamil Nadu's ruling party over the matter. The Congress, meanwhile, described the remarks as "cheap tactics". Congress leader Manickam Tagore said former PM Indira Gandhi had given away the island to save six lakh Tamils.(Manickam Tagore's X account)

Reacting to external affairs minister S Jaishankar's allegation that DMK hadn't shown "responsibility on the issue, DMK spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai said the BJP government at the Centre hadn't done anything over the past 10 years to address the matter.

"You (BJP) were here in power for the last 10 years. What have you done? In the last 10 years, the BJP govt has not done anything for the retrieval of Katchatheevu. Why is the BJP doing this now? They know they will not be able to win 150 seats across the country. They want to take up issues that will divert attention from the electoral bond scam," he alleged.

AIADMK's South Chennai Lok Sabha candidate, Jayavardhan, attacked Congress and DMK over the issue.

"It has always been the stance of the AIADMK with regards to Katchatheevu, DMK always has given away the rights of the people of Tamil Nadu... Whether it is the Supreme Court or through political ways, we have always stood for the rights of the people. But DMK, in collusion with Congress, has always made sure that what is part of India, should be given away to Sri Lanka... BJP taking this into hand during the election time is just politics," he said.

A day after slamming the Congress for giving away the island to Sri Lanka at the cost of Indian fishermen's interests, PM Modi today attacked Tamil Nadu's ruling party DMK, saying it did nothing to safeguard Tamil Nadu's interests.

"Rhetoric aside, DMK has done NOTHING to safeguard Tamil Nadu's interests. New details emerging on Katchatheevu have UNMASKED the DMK's double standards totally. Congress and the DMK are family units. They only care that their own sons and daughters rise. They don't care for anyone else. Their callousness on Kachchatheevu has harmed the interests of our poor fishermen and fisherwomen in particular," the Prime Minister wrote on X.

Reacting to the remark, Congress leader Manickam Tagore said former PM Indira Gandhi had given away the island to save six lakh Tamils in Sri Lanka.

"The problem with BJP, RSS and PM Modi is that people are rejecting them in Tamil Nadu and they want a diversionary tactic... The government of India headed by Indira Gandhi signed an agreement called the Indira Gandhi-Sirimavo Bandaranaike agreement in that time to save 6 lakh Tamils and to save them this island was given to the Srilankan government. We are very clear that if our fishermen are attacked, we will raise our voices to take back Katchatheevu Island. But, in 10 years, PM Modi has failed to do so. They will not get even one seat in Tamil Nadu by these cheap tactics. Annamalai is struggling for third place," he said.

On Sunday, PM Modi, sharing an article, said Congress callously gave away Katchatheevu.

"Eye opening and startling! New facts reveal how Congress callously gave away #Katchatheevu. This has angered every Indian and reaffirmed in people's minds- we can't ever trust Congress! Weakening India's unity, integrity and interests has been Congress' way of working for 75 years and counting," PM Modi wrote on X.

The island is located between Rameswaram (India) and Sri Lanka. It was traditionally used by both Sri Lankan and Indian fishermen. In 1974, then prime minister Indira Gandhi accepted Katchatheevu as Sri Lankan territory under the "Indo-Sri Lankan Maritime agreement".

With inputs from PTI, ANI