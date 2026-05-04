Cheers, whistles among Vijay's family as TVK heads for landslide victory in Tamil Nadu

The celebrations took place at the family residence as the early numbers pointed to a strong debut for the actor turned politician in Tamil Nadu.

Cheers and whistles broke out among family members of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay as early trends showed his party surging ahead in 110 seats in Tamil Nadu assembly elections . The party emerged as the single largest force, pushing the AIADMK -BJP alliance and the DMK -Congress alliance to second and third place, respectively.

Visuals from outside the office showed a large crowd of supporters dancing and raising slogans as the party kept its lead during the vote count.

Party workers also gathered outside the headquarters in Chennai on Monday. Large crowds were seen waving flags and handing out sweets as they celebrated the party’s performance.

As of 1 pm, trends showed that Vijay’s TVK is leading in 115 seats, AIADMK+ in 59 seats and the DMK+ in 48 seats.

Tamil Nadu has a long record of film personalities moving into politics. If the numbers stay steady or improve, Vijay could become the third such figure to shape the state’s politics after MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa, both of whom left a strong mark on its politics.

His entry as the face of TVK turned the election into a three way contest. Politics in the state has usually centred around alliances led by the DMK and the AIADMK.

What TVK said on forming government in Tamil Nadu TVK national spokesperson Felix Gerald on Monday said the party was confident of forming the government in Tamil Nadu with a clear majority as early trends showed the party "scaling high".

In a conversation with PTI Videos, Gerald said the outcome was along expected lines. He added that voters had backed TVK as they are "fed up" with established parties.