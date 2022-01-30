Chemical poured into man’s eyes after he was caught with married woman in Bihar

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
On getting information about the incident, station house officer (SHO), Pipra police station, Nagendra Kumar reached the spot along with a police team. (File/Representative use)
Published on Jan 30, 2022 11:55 PM IST
ByAditya Nath Jha, Supaul

A 25-year-old man was allegedly thrashed after he was caught with a married woman at Bela Tol village under Pipra police station of Supaul district, Bihar, said police on Sunday.

The man has been identified as Sikandar Mandal of Pathra village, in Supaul.

In his police complaint, Mandal alleged that on Saturday, he had gone to meet the woman, 25, to give her a few documents when her relatives along with the villagers tied him to a bamboo pole, brutally assaulted him and poured acid on him.

On getting information about the incident, station house officer (SHO), Pipra police station, Nagendra Kumar reached the spot along with a police team. “The man was rushed to the district hospital. He is undergoing treatment as of now. On the basis of his initial statements, a first information report (FIR) has been registered,” said the SHO.

The doctor checking on Mandal refused to say if acid was poured on Mandal, however, he said, “some chemical was poured on his eyes.”

“Mandal would often visit her despite repeated warnings,” said a villager, pleading anonymity. He alleged that Mandal was caught with the woman in a compromising state which infuriated the villagers, who took him away and thrashed him.

Subdivisional police officer (SDPO) Indra Prakash said, “Some chemical was poured on Mandal. We are awaiting the medical report to ascertain if he was attacked with acid or not.”

Meanwhile, the SHO said one person has been arrested and a manhunt has been launched to nab the other accused persons involved. “Nobody would be allowed to take the law into their hands. We are probing the matter from different angles. Things will be clear once Mandal is in a position to talk,” he said.

The case was registered under Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 326 (grievous hurt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), said the SHO.

