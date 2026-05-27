Chennai airport ramps up Ebola screening measures, sets up isolation rooms at international terminal

The Chennai International Airport has activated preparedness measures in view of the Ebola virus, ramping up screening and setting up isolation rooms at the international terminal for arrivals from affected countries.

The isolation rooms set up in T2 are equipped with dedicated safety and infection-control measures.(X/ @aaichnairport)

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“As a precautionary public health measure, dedicated isolation rooms have been set up at the International Arrival (T-2) of #ChennaiAirport for passengers exhibiting symptoms associated with #Ebola,” the airport said in a post on its official handle on X.

It further said that the airport was making sure that all medical response protocols in place were being followed, with passenger screenings procedures being strictly adhered to. “…Coordination mechanisms with State Health Department, #APHO and all relevant health agencies have also been strengthened as part of the airport’s preparedness measures to ensure the safety, well-being, and seamless movement of passengers,” the airport added.

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{{^usCountry}} The isolation rooms set up in T2 are equipped with dedicated safety and infection-control measures to facilitate “effective containment and passenger safety”, the Chennai airport stated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The isolation rooms set up in T2 are equipped with dedicated safety and infection-control measures to facilitate “effective containment and passenger safety”, the Chennai airport stated. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read | Government issues travel advisory, urges people to avoid Ebola-hit countries Union health minister Nadda says no Ebola case in India, reviews measures {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read | Government issues travel advisory, urges people to avoid Ebola-hit countries Union health minister Nadda says no Ebola case in India, reviews measures {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} No case of the Ebola virus has been reported in India yet, union health minister JP Nadda said while directing officials to ensure all surveillance and testing arrangements are in place, PTI news agency reported. Nadda said enhanced screening and surveillance measures had been initiated at international airports and other points of entry. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} No case of the Ebola virus has been reported in India yet, union health minister JP Nadda said while directing officials to ensure all surveillance and testing arrangements are in place, PTI news agency reported. Nadda said enhanced screening and surveillance measures had been initiated at international airports and other points of entry. {{/usCountry}}

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He added that advisories – including the standard operating procedures (SOPs)on screening, quarantine, clinical management, laboratory testing and infection prevention – had been shared with the states.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) also issued the SOP for public health preparedness and response to the virus. The regulator urged airlines to make in-flight announcements, and introduced the signing of self-declaration forms from passengers coming from or transiting through affected countries.

WHO chief warned Ebola epidemic outpacing response

The outbreak of Ebola's Bundibugyo strain – which has no known vaccine till now – in Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda is outpacing response efforts, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

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Tedros said he would be travelling to Congo along with another senior official from the WHO responsible for addressing health emergencies, Chikwe Ihekweazu, Reuters news agency reported. The WHO had declared the outbreak of the rare Bundibugyo strain of Ebola a public emergency of global concern.

Congo's neighbouring country Uganda reported two more Ebola cases on Monday, taking its total cases to seven. The WHO chief flagged a high risk for other countries bordering Congo, urging authorities to take immediate steps to curb the spread of the virus.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Arya Mishra ...Read More Arya Mishra is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi, and a key member of the digital news team focusing on urgent breaking developments across India and the world. With a sharp editorial instinct and strong reporting skills, Arya covers high-impact crime incidents, public safety and justice issues, political developments, education policy and international affairs, consistently delivering clear, accurate and timely journalism. Her recent reporting highlights include detailed coverage of serious criminal cases, politics as well as analyses of national education reforms and international diplomatic moves. On the world news front, she has written about global trade policy changes and security developments, including tariff shifts by the United States and strategic counter-terrorism strategies being rolled out by Ministry of Home Affairs. Arya thrives in fast-paced environments – running live blogs, crafting in-depth explainers and real-time news coverage that keeps readers informed as stories evolve. Before joining Hindustan Times, she was a part of The Indian Express online team. Outside the newsroom, she is an avid reader, with a love for thriller and suspense fiction, and enjoys music as a way to unwind. With more than three years of experience in dynamic newsrooms, Arya brings curiosity, clarity and commitment to every story she covers. Read Less

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