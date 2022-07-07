Chennai Police apologise, delete tweet objecting to beef post

The Chennai Police were on Thursday forced to apologise and delete a tweet objecting to a Twitter user’s post on beef following much criticism.
The user, @AbubackerOfficl, whose profile describes him as the state coordinator of Naam Tamizhar Katchi, a political party in Tamil Nadu, posted a photo with the caption “beef curry”. The Greater Chennai Police’s Twitter handle responded saying “such posts are unnecessary here.”
Many Twitter users questioned what was wrong with the post and why cannot anyone eat beef. Ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam Member of Parliament Senthilkumar questioned who handles the police’s Twitter account. “What’s wrong with that post? On what basis does the Chennai Police give this unnecessary advice about what to post and what to eat? There is no action taken against hundreds of abusive/false posts,” he said.
The Chennai Police explained the post appeared on their page, which prompted them to say such posts should be avoided. “But we apologise for posting this by mistake.”
Divya Chandrababu is an award-winning political and human rights journalist based in Chennai, India. Divya is presently Assistant Editor of the Hindustan Times where she covers Tamil Nadu & Puducherry. She started her career as a broadcast journalist at NDTV-Hindu where she anchored and wrote prime time news bulletins. Later, she covered politics, development, mental health, child and disability rights for The Times of India. Divya has been a journalism fellow for several programs including the Asia Journalism Fellowship at Singapore and the KAS Media Asia- The Caravan for narrative journalism. Divya has a master's in politics and international studies from the University of Warwick, UK. As an independent journalist Divya has written for Indian and foreign publications on domestic and international affairs....view detail