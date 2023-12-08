Chennai rain: Schools, colleges shut today after floods caused by Cyclone Michaung; IMD predicts more showers

Schools and colleges in Chennai district will remain closed on Friday (December 8) due to relief work in areas adversely affected by the rain, the Tamil Nadu government announced. An aerial view of the flood-affected areas in and around Chennai on December 7.(ANI)

Several regions remained inundated in Chennai due to the heavy rainfall caused by Cyclone Michaung in the last few days. At least 20 people have been killed in rain-related incidents in the city.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The cyclonic storm made landfall in coastal Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday and subsequently weakened into a deep depression. The system is likely to dissipate as it travels further northward direction.

On Friday, the India India Meteorological Department (IMD) said a fresh spell of rainfall with isolated heavy falls is likely over south Peninsular India on December 8 and 9.

“Light to moderate rainfall at some places with isolated thunderstorms and lightning very likely over Kerala and Mahe during the next 5 days and over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Lakshadweep during the next 3 days,” the weather agency said.

According to the regional meteorological centre in Chennai, the rainfall is likely Heavy rain is likely to occur at one or two places over the Nilgiris and Ghat areas of Coimbatore districts.



“Heavy rain is likely to occur at one or two places over Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Dindigul, Theni, Chennai, Virudhunagar, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai and Thanjavur districts,” it added.

Over 9,000 officials deployed for relief work in Chennai

Tamil Nadu chief secretary Shiv Das Meena on Thursday said 9,000 officials from other districts are deployed for the relief work in Chennai, news agency ANI reported.

Also Read | Cyclone Michaung leaves trail of coastal devastation

“Work on water stagnation at 343 places is underway. Food packets are being distributed in the flood-affected areas. Other district workers like medical staff, fire service staff, EN staff, etc., have been called to work in Chennai for restoration,” Meena said. “A total of 9,000 officials from other districts are also deployed for the relief work in Chennai.”

People being rescued and shifted to a safer place amid floods after heavy rainfall in the aftermath of Cyclone Michaung in Chennai on December 7.(PTI)

The chief secretary added that over 1,400 trees fell in Chennai in the last few days, of which 243 trees are still left to be cleared. He also said the state government was trying to pump out the logged water from the low-lying areas.

Train services from Chennai Central, Egmore restored



Train services from Chennai Central and Chennai Egmore, the two major terminals serving the city, have been restored from Thursday, PTI reported, citing the railways.



Barring a few changes in the pattern of services, most of the mail/express services from Chennai Central will be fully functional in all directions from Friday, Southern Railway said in a release.

All the suburban services across the sections, Chennai Suburban Terminal (MMC) – Arakkonam – Tiruttani, Chennai Beach – Tambaram – Chengalpattu have been restored to normalcy from December 6 onwards.