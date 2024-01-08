Chennai rain updates: Schools, colleges in Tamil Nadu cities closed; streets waterlogged

Several parts of Tamil Nadu, especially Chennai, received heavy rainfall on Sunday evening, leading to waterlogged streets and traffic jams across multiple cities. Due to the heavy rain, a holiday was declared in schools and colleges of several Tamil Nadu cities. Chennai rains: Schools, colleges closed in Tamil Nadu cities (PTI)

Schools, colleges and other educational institutes will remain closed in Nagapattinam, Kilvelur Taluk, Viluppuram and Cuddalore districts in Tamil Nadu due to heavy rainfall. Officials also said a holiday has been declared in Ranipet, Vellore and Tiruvannamalai.

The schools in these districts have been closed for January 8, officials said. Meanwhile, commuters faced heavy traffic jams across all major routes in Chennai due to waterlogging caused by continued rainfall.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai has forecasted rains over various districts in Tamil Nadu for the next seven days, reported news agency ANI. The RMC also predicted heavy rains at isolated places over ten districts of the state for Sunday.

In its weather forecast for Tamil Nadu, the RMC said, "Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, Ranipet, Vellore, Tiruvallur, Chennai, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, and Tirunelveli districts and Puducherry."

Areas near water bodies have been shut off by the Tamil Nadu government due to flash flood warnings. Officials said that tourists are prohibited from bathing near the waterbodies adjacent to the Old Courtallam Falls.

Tamil Nadu rainfall update, weather forecast

The weather agencies predicted that rains would continue in around ten Tamil Nadu districts for the next seven days, with the likelihood of thunderstorms and lightning. People have been asked to stay inside and away from waterbodies for the next few days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that rains will continue in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur districts of Tamil Nadu for seven days, starting Sunday.

While heavy rains lashed these districts on Sunday, light to moderate isolated rains are predicted on January 8, with lightning and thunderstorms expected. Nagapattinam in Tamil Nadu recorded the highest rainfall recorded at 167 mm between 8.30 am on January 7 and 5.30 am on January 8, said IMD.

Tamil Nadu has experienced an extreme spell of rainfall over the last year, mainly due to Cyclone Michaung hitting Chennai and causing damage and loss of property worth crores in the city.

(With inputs from ANI)