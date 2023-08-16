Chennai to receive moderate rainfall, sky likely to remain partly cloudy

The Chennai Regional Meteorological Centre said on Wednesday that several districts of Tamil Nadu were likely to receive heavy rainfall. The districts likely to receive rainfall on Wednesday are Madurai, Virudhunagar, Dindigul, Theni and Karur.

The maximum temperature in the city on Wednesday was around 34 degrees Celcius while the minimum was between 23-24 degrees Celcius. (File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A forecast from the meteorological centre on Wednesday said that the Chennai sky condition was likely to be partly cloudy.

Puduwai, Karaikal, Chennai, Kanchipuram and Thiruvallur districts of Tamil Nadu have been receiving widespread rainfall for the past two days.

While Chennai has been seeing bright sunny days, the city has also been receiving heavy rainfall during the nights. On Tuesday night, Chennai Central, Barimuna, Rayapetta, Puliantoppu, Egmore, Aiyar Lampu and Villivakkam received heavy rainfall.

The maximum rainfall in Tamil Nadu was recorded in Jamin Korattur. The state has received a total of 162 mm of rain from June 1 until now, which is six per cent more than the normal rainfall of 153 mm.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The maximum temperature in the city on Wednesday was around 34 degrees Celcius while the minimum was between 23-24 degrees Celcius.

In the 24-hour time period from 8:30 AM Sunday to Monday, Chennai in total recorded rainfall of 74.2 mm, which was an excess of 1,756 per cent. Several parts of Chennai received heavy rainfall on Sunday including Anna Nagar, Ambattur and Kolathur. In fact, severe waterlogging was also reported at Anna Nagar, Mount Road and Nungambakkam.

Due to heavy rains, Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan had decided to postpone the ‘At Home’ reception for Independence Day. The lawns of the Raj Bhavan were filled with water due to incessant rainfall around Guindy.

Last week, musician AR Rahman's concert, which was scheduled to be held on August 12, was cancelled due to “adverse weather conditions and persistent rains”. Responding to him, Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin said that Chennai would soon have “world-class facility that can host large-format concerts”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON