Chennai rains: IMD issues red alert for city, 4 NDRF teams deployed, several areas flooded as rainfall continues

Heavy rains lashed Chennai and its adjoining suburban areas overnight and continued on Sunday (November 7) as several areas remain inundated. Waterlogging and flooding were reported from several parts of the city, a situation that might worsen with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting more rains for the day.

Meanwhile, the IMD has also issued a red alert for Chennai and the two neighbouring districts of Chengalpattu and Kanchipuram along with Cuddalore on Sunday. Also, the coastal districts of Chennai, Villupuram, Nagapattinam and Cuddalore have also been issued an Orange alert for Monday. All other districts in the state have been issued a yellow alert. A red alert usually denotes heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.

Earlier on Saturday, the IMD had forecast “Thunderstorm with moderate rain is likely to occur at many places over Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area. Thunderstorm with heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Ranipettai, Vellore, Tirupattur, Krishnagiri, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Nilgiris, Salem, Erode, Namakkal, Kallakurichi, Tiruvannamalai and Tiruchirappalli districts of Tamilnadu and Puducherry.”

The state disaster management agency (TN SDMA) said that the flood gates at the Chembarambakkam water reservoir, one of the key drinking water sources of Chennai, would be opened at 1.30pm due to the rains and 500 cusecs of water per second would be released from it. Puzhal reservoir, another key water source to the city, was also opened at 11am on the day.

Previously water from the Poondi reservoir was also released. “3000 cusecs of water to be started to be released from Poondi Reservoir today morning 9 am onwards. People residing on the low lying areas on the banks of river Kosasthalaiyar downstream are advised to be on alert,” Alby John, district collector, Tiruvallur, said in a tweet.

Train services were also affected for a brief period in the morning. The local train service between Chennai Beach and Egmore was temporarily suspended for close to two hours and was later resumed. Other routes in the city were running normally, the divisional railway manager (DRM), Chennai, Southern Railway said.

Chief minister MK Stalin and several other ministers visited the flood affected areas and have been interacting with the people to hear their grievances. Stalin held a review meeting on Saturday in view of the northeast monsoon and the precautionary measures taken. Earlier on Sunday, he directed his party ministers and MLAs and other representatives to provide relief measures to people affected including food and shelter.

The NDRF has deployed four teams to assist in relief operations, of which two have been deployed at Madurai and one each at Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu.

An independent weather blogger Pradeep John, known popularly as Tamil Nadu Weatherman, said that Chennai witnessed its heaviest downpour since the devastating floods in 2015. “Heaviest rains in Chennai since 2015, particularly in north and central Chennai areas and more clouds are moving in,” he said in a Facebook post.

As of 11am on the day, 23cm of rainfall was recorded at the IMD station in DGP office, Chennai, the highest in the state.