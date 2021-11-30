Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / People wade through knee-length water as Chennai stays inundated after record rainfall
People wade through knee-length water as Chennai stays inundated after record rainfall

This November has been one of the wettest for Chennai as the city logged a record 882.4mm rainfall till November 28. The all-time record of November rain in Chennai was recorded in 1918 when 1088.4 mm of rain was logged.
A person walks through waterlogged street in Chennai's Ashok Nagar area. (ANI photo)
Published on Nov 30, 2021 06:26 PM IST
Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Avik Roy, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Chennai continues to bear the brunt of monsoon as several parts of the city are still waterlogged. According to pictures shared on Twitter by news agency ANI, citizens, including school children, can be seen wading through nearly knee-length water after widespread rain in Chennai over the past three days.

This November has, in fact, been one of the wettest for Chennai as the city logged a record 882.4mm rainfall till November 28. The all-time record of November rain in Chennai was recorded in 1918 when 1088.4mm of rainfall was logged. In November 2015 the city logged the most recent record rainfall of 1049mm.

Between October 1 and November 28, Chennai recorded 79% of excess downpour after receiving a total of 1097.6mm of rainfall.

Meanwhile, over the last two months, rain-related incidents have reportedly resulted in the death of at least 106 people in Tamil Nadu, state revenue and disaster management minister KKSSR Ramachandran said on Monday. Between Sunday and Monday, as many as 209 cattlefolk and over 5,000 chickens have perished, while 1,139 huts and 189 houses have been damaged, the minister added.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted reduction in rainfall intensity from Tuesday onwards in Tamil Nadu. According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), IMD Chennai, moderate rainfall is likely in Chennai on Tuesday whereas the intensity will shift to light-moderate from tomorrow onwards. Isolated heavy showers have been forecasted in Thiruvallur for Tuesday, with reduction to light-moderate from tomorrow onwards.

Notably, a holiday was announced in schools in Chennai, Thiruvallur and several other districts of Tamil Nadu on Monday owing to heavy rainfall.

chennai tamil nadu imd
