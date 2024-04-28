Chennai residents risk their lives to save toddler hanging from window porch | Watch

In Chennai, a remarkable rescue mission took place when residents of a housing society rallied together to save a toddler from a probable fall from a window porch of an apartment. The child was playing in its mother's lap when it accidentally slipped and fell over the window porch, which was covered by a plastic sheet. However, due to the alertness and bravery of the community members, the disaster was averted. Toodler hangs from an apartment roof in Chennai(X/Dilip Kumar)

The incident happened in Thirumullaivoyal, Avadi, Chennai. Video footage capturing the dramatic rescue was also shared on social media platform X. The video highlighted the heroic efforts of those involved. Recognizing the imminent danger, residents swiftly laid down a large cloth as a precautionary measure. However, it was the courageous action of a few individuals who formed a human pyramid that ultimately led to the toddler's safe retrieval.

Posting the video of the toddler's rescue, a user wrote on X, “Dramatic rescue of a toddler in #Chennai! Good samaritans came together to save the seven-month-old baby who accidentally slipped from the fourth floor and landed on a window porch. The incident took place at a high-rise apartment society in Thirumullaivoyal.”

Following the incident, the baby was admitted to a hospital and is doing fine.

In an unrelated incident earlier this month, a two-year-old boy, who fell into an open borewell in Karnataka's Vijayapura district was successfully rescued by NDRF, SDRF personnel. The child was stuck in the 16-foot-deep borewell for more than 18 hours.

The incident took place after the child, Satvik, stumbled into the uncovered borewell while playing nearby.

“The operation faced hurdles, including a large boulder that had to be manually broken to reach the boy. Despite the challenges, the rescuers remained determined, with a team of doctors on standby inside the tunnel to provide immediate medical assistance,” SP of Vijayapura Rishikesh Bhagwan said.

The borewell was dug by the child's grandfather to access water for irrigation purposes. The incident came to light when a passerby heard the child's cry and informed the family.