Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Chethana Raj death: Bengaluru clinic had no licence for fat-loss surgery, says official
india news

Chethana Raj death: Bengaluru clinic had no licence for fat-loss surgery, says official

The clinic where Kannada actor Chethana Raj underwent her cosmetic surgery had licence to operate only as a polyclinic and a dispensary, Bengaluru district health officer has said. 
Kannada television actor Chethana Raj died on Tuesday after she developed breathing trouble following a fat-removal surgery. 
Published on May 19, 2022 05:40 AM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

The district health officer of Bengaluru Urban has served a notice to Shetty's Cosmetic Centre, where 21-year-old Kannada actor Chethana Raj underwent the fat removal surgery. The district health officer said the cosmetic centre had no licence for the procedure (fat loss surgery) they did on the actor. It only had the licence to run as a polyclinic and dispensary. "They need to submit a written explanation of this incident. If they don't respond, necessary action will be taken," Bengaluru DHO said to news agency ANI.

Chethana Raj's family alleged negligence on the part of the hospital as the actor developed breathing difficulties following her fat-removal surgety on May 16. From Shetty's Cosmetic Centre, the actor was moved to another hospital where she was declared brought dead after 45 minutes.

RELATED STORIES

The actor's parents were in dark about her fat-loss surgery as Chethana Raj went to Shetty's Cosmetic Centre with some friends and got admitted at around 8.30am. The parents said they went to the hospital after Chethana was taken to the operation theatre. Initially, they were told that the operation would take two hourse but she was finally discharged at 5pm, but as she developed breathing difficulties, the clinic staff shifted her to another hospital. “If his (cosmetic) hospital had the facilities, like an ICU, she would have survived. The wait at the hospital and then shifted her to another hospital resulted in the death,” said Chathana Raj's father Varadaraju.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
kannada
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP