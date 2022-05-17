Kannada TV actress Chethana Raj dies at 21 after plastic surgery goes wrong

Kannada TV actor Chethana Raj has died after complications from a cosmetic surgery she had undergone at a private hospital in Bengaluru's Rajajinagar. The 21-year-old actor's family alleged she died due to negligence by Dr Shetty's Cosmetic Centre where she had undergone the surgery.

Chethana had reportedly undergone a ‘fat-free’ surgery on May 16, soon after which she experienced some breathing difficulties. Local media reports suggest that fluid had accumulated in her lungs, causing her to become breathless. However, there was no ICU available at the cosmetic hospital she got operated in.

Thereafter, she was immediately shifted to the Kaade Hospital in Manjunath Nagar but the doctors there declared her brought dead. Some reports also suggest that the actor had undergone the surgery without her parents' knowledge and did not inform them even when she got admitted back after facing complications.

Doctors at the Kaade Hospital were reportedly said Chethana had suffered a cardiac arrest. Upon her arrival at the hospital, doctors checked her and found her to be unresponsive and with ‘no pulse’. Soon they initiated CPR and after trying for approximately 45 minutes to revive her, the doctors declared that she was brought dead.

Chethana's body is currently at the Kaade Hospital, from where it will be shifted to the MS Ramaiah Hospital in the day for post mortem analysis to ascertain the cause of her death. Chethana's parents have reportedly filed a complaint with the police against the cosmetic hospital's committee for negligence.

Dr Sandeep V, who is the ICU intensivist at the Kaade Hospital, has also filed a report at the Basaveshwar Nagar Police Station, stating that a doctor, Melvin, who is an anaesthetist, barged into their hospital with a patient (Raj) around 5.30pm on May 16, "disregarding all the protocols of the hospital and threatening their security".

The complaint read: "Our doctors were forced to toe the line of Dr Melvin and team with threats and though they were aware that the patient was brought dead, they were coerced into declaring only at 06:45 p.m., for the reasons best known to them. We strongly object to this kind of behaviour by these doctors and if necessary we may decide to file a report against them. This report is being sent to you to bring to your notice this incident which does not appear normal."