'Chhagan Bhujbal’s remarks on Maratha quota created confusion': Shinde Sena minister

A day after Maharashtra Cabinet Minister and NCP leader (Ajit Pawar faction) Chhagan Bhujbal opposed Maratha reservation under the OBC category, Maharashtra Minister Sambhuraj Desai (Shinde faction) condemned the statement of Minister Chhagan Bhujbal and further said that Bhujbal Saheb has done the work of creating a rumour. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Chhagan Bhujbal.(PTI)

"Bhujbal Saheb has done the work of creating a rumour. Bhujbal's statement regarding reservations is 100 percent wrong," said Sambhuraj Desai.

Speaking on the statement of Chhagan Bhujbal, Sambhuraj Desai said, "Chhagan Bhujbal should not make such statements. Chhagan Bhujbal's statement has created confusion in the minds of people in the state."

"Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has already clearly said that reservations will not be taken away from anyone and given to any other class," Sambhuraj Desai said.

"It is an old habit of Bhujbal to attract media attention by making provocative statements. If Bhujbal feels that OBC leaders will be targeted and attacked, then he should meet the Home Minister and give detailed information; he is a senior leader of the state," said Desai.

After Chhagan Bhujbal's statement, Minister Sambhuraj Desai said, "We will meet NCP leader Ajit Pawar regarding Chhagan Bhujbal's statement and will tell him that Ajit Pawar should explain to his ministers not to make any such statement, which may create confusion in the state."

Earlier, State Cabinet Minister and NCP leader (Ajit Pawar faction) Chhagan Bhujbal opposed giving reservations to Marathas under the OBC category and warned the government that he will not tolerate injustice to OBCs and will not remain silent.

Chhagan Bhujbal said, "I will not tolerate injustice to OBCs and will not remain silent. If needed, I will fight for justice even though I am part of the government."

Earlier, The Maharashtra Government handed over the Government resolution (GR) on the ongoing Maratha quota row to activist Manoj Jarange Patil. The resolution promises Maratha's reservation certificates under the Kunbi category. The state has also promised to file a review petition seeking to increase the upper limit of reservation in the Supreme Court.